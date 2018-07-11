Barkhad Abdi, Amy Smart, Rory Cochrane Join Family Drama ‘Tyson’s Run’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Planet 9 Productions has hired Barkhad Abdi, Amy Smart, and Rory Cochrane to star in the family drama “Tyson’s Run,” Variety has learned.

“Tyson’s Run” started principal photography in Atlanta on July 9. Kim Bass is directing from his own script. The story centers on a 15-year-old boy, living with autism, who tries to heal the rift between his parents and the emotional distance from his father by pursuing an athletic dream.

Bass, a former staff writer on “In Living Color” and creator of primetime family series “Sister, Sister” and “Kenan & Kel,” is also producing with Deanna Shapiro, Eric Upshur, and Asante White. Planet 9 chief John Cappetta will serve as executive producer.

“We look forward to bringing this meaningful, heartfelt story to fruition,” Bass said. “I’m enthusiastic about the wonderful cast and crew we’ve assembled and eager to work with these phenomenal professionals.”

Abdi received an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in “Captain Phillips.” He also starred in “Blade Runner 2049” and “Eye in the Sky.”

Smart will be featured in the upcoming film “Adventures of Justice: Farce Wars.” She also starred in “The Keeping Hours” and “The Single Mom’s Club.” Cochrane’s credits include “Argo,” “Hostiles,” and “Black Mass.”

The cast also includes Major Dodson of “The Walking Dead” and Claudia Zevallos of “Day of Days.”