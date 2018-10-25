You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baltasar Kormakur in Talks to Direct MGM Thriller ‘Deeper’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baltasar Kormakur'Adrift' special screening, London, UK - 24 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Ash Knotek/REX/Shutterstock

“Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety.

“Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures.

The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. Supernatural events transpire as the vehicle gets closer to its destination. Production is expected to start this spring.

MGM landed the project in 2016 when Bradley Cooper was attached to star. At one point, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot was also in talks to join the cast. That version almost came to fruition with “White God” helmer Kornel Mundruczo, but they both exited the movie after Cooper’s schedule couldn’t come together. The studio shelved the project until they could find the right director to come on board. MGM hopes to add an actor with the stature of Cooper to star.

Since breaking out with the Mark Wahlberg thriller “Contraband” in 2012, Kormakur has worked on “Everest” starring Josh Brolin and Jason Clarke and “2 Guns” with Wahlberg and Denzel Washington. He most recently directed the STX drama “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. He is repped by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Film

  • Baltasar Kormakur'Adrift' special screening, London, UK

    Baltasar Kormakur in Talks to Direct MGM Thriller 'Deeper'

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • Bafta Awards Placeholder

    Britannia Awards Honor Talent in Front of and Behind the Camera

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • BAFTA LA Outreach Embraces the World

    How BAFTA LA Outreach Is Embracing the World

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • Studiocanal Names Elizabeth Trotman Its New

    Studiocanal Names Elizabeth Trotman Its New U.K. Managing Director

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible,' 'The Meg' Goose Imax Earnings

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • Rosamund Pike'A Private War' film premiere,

    Death of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Resonates at 'A Private War' Premiere

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

  • Martin Scorsese Silence premiere

    Martin Scorsese, Guillermo Del Toro Will Host Masterclasses at Marrakech Film Festival

    “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad