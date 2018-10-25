Baltasar Kormakur in Talks to Direct MGM Thriller ‘Deeper’

“Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct the MGM thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety.

“Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures.

The film follows a former astronaut, who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. Supernatural events transpire as the vehicle gets closer to its destination. Production is expected to start this spring.

MGM landed the project in 2016 when Bradley Cooper was attached to star. At one point, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot was also in talks to join the cast. That version almost came to fruition with “White God” helmer Kornel Mundruczo, but they both exited the movie after Cooper’s schedule couldn’t come together. The studio shelved the project until they could find the right director to come on board. MGM hopes to add an actor with the stature of Cooper to star.

Since breaking out with the Mark Wahlberg thriller “Contraband” in 2012, Kormakur has worked on “Everest” starring Josh Brolin and Jason Clarke and “2 Guns” with Wahlberg and Denzel Washington. He most recently directed the STX drama “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. He is repped by WME.