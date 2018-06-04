BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair.

Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the film committee since 2015.

The incoming chair, who will be in the position for a two-year tenure, was in charge of the BAFTA task force that looked at harassment and bullying in the business. It helped pave the way for new industry guidelines unveiled earlier this year. She has been a long-time supporter of greater diversity and the need for gender parity in senior production roles.

“The last year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, and I want to pay tribute to the calm, determined leadership that Jane has shown,” Harris said. “Now more than ever it’s vital that we continue to expand our outreach initiatives, scholarship program and talent development schemes in order to ensure that those entering the industry are encouraged and supported regardless of their background, race or gender.”

Harris is a former BBC drama executive and set up Neal Street Productions in 2003, alongside Sam Mendes. Her recent credits include Sky series “Britannia,” Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” and the BBC’s “Call the Midwife.” Her film credits include “Revolutionary Road.”

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

More TV

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

    Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair. Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the […]

  • Frankie Shaw as Bridgette Bird and

    Frankie Shaw Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Co-Starred on 'SMILF'

    Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair. Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the […]

  • Russell T DaviesHay Festival, Powys, Wales,

    'Doctor Who' Writer Russell T. Davies to Pen BBC Family Drama 'Years and Years'

    Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair. Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the […]

  • William Phipps Dead: Prince Charming Voice

    William Phipps, Sci Fi Actor and Original Voice of Prince Charming, Dies at 96

    Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair. Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the […]

  • Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Jenna Elfman Talks 'Pain and Loss' Naomi Has Faced

    Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair. Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad