BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

Film and TV producer Pippa Harris will be confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Monday evening. She will succeed Jane Lush at the helm of BAFTA, and Lush will continue at the organization as deputy chair.

Harris has herself been deputy chair for a year and headed up the film committee since 2015.

The incoming chair, who will be in the position for a two-year tenure, was in charge of the BAFTA task force that looked at harassment and bullying in the business. It helped pave the way for new industry guidelines unveiled earlier this year. She has been a long-time supporter of greater diversity and the need for gender parity in senior production roles.

“The last year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, and I want to pay tribute to the calm, determined leadership that Jane has shown,” Harris said. “Now more than ever it’s vital that we continue to expand our outreach initiatives, scholarship program and talent development schemes in order to ensure that those entering the industry are encouraged and supported regardless of their background, race or gender.”

Harris is a former BBC drama executive and set up Neal Street Productions in 2003, alongside Sam Mendes. Her recent credits include Sky series “Britannia,” Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” and the BBC’s “Call the Midwife.” Her film credits include “Revolutionary Road.”