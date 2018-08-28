‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Trailer Features Shirtless Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges’ Fake Priest

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border.

Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless Chris Hemsworth, a gun-toting gangster played by Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo’s singer, and a vacuum cleaner salesman portrayed by Jon Hamm. Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, and Nick Offerman also star, with Drew Goddard directing from his own script. Goddard also produced “Bad Times.”

Bridges is warned by the clerk, “This is not a place for a priest, father,” and admits later in the trailer, “Can I confess something to you? I’m not really a priest.”

It’s not quite clear from the trailer why the characters have come to the El Royale and the studio’s description of the plot is somewhat obscure: “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a run-down hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption … before everything goes to hell.”

Bridges received his seventh Oscar nomination last year for “Hell or High Water.” Goddard received an Academy Award nom in 2016 for best adapted screenplay for “The Martian” and directed Hemsworth in 2012’s “The Cabin in the Woods” from a script he co-wrote with Joss Whedon.

Bad Times at the El Royale” opens Oct. 12.

Popular on Variety

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

More Film

  • Uri Singer arrives at the 33rd

    'Marjorie Prime' Producer Uri Singer Launching TaleFlick Platform

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

  • Where Hands Touch controversy

    Amandla Stenberg Defends Her Upcoming Controversial Holocaust Film 'Where Hands Touch'

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

  • Matt Smith

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Casts Matt Smith in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

  • Mayor Ed Koch, left, points to

    Matthew Broderick on Neil Simon: 'I Would Like One More Play'

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

  • AXL

    Global Road Layoffs Begin in Los Angeles and London

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

  • Indie Sales Acquires San Sebastian-Bound 'Meteorites'

    Indie Sales Acquires San Sebastian-Bound 'Meteorites' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A disheveled Jeff Bridges highlights the latest trailer for Fox’s noir thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” portraying a decidedly unreligious priest at a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel on the California-Nevada border. Bridges plays one of seven strangers who meet at the El Royale over the course of a single night, including a shirtless […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad