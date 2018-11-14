×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Adds Six Projects to Growing Film Slate

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
JJ AbramsJJ Abrams at the Oxford Union, UK - 18 Oct 2017
CREDIT: The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstoc

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers.

Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. Hall will star and co-write with “Blackish” scribe Lisa McQuillan.

Other storytellers involved on the new slate include “Hell Fest” writer Blair Butler, “The Good Place” executive producer Megan Amram, “The Good Time Girls” director Courtney Hoffman, Ben Shiffrin, writing team Dylan Meyer and Peter Glanz, and first-time director Stan Grube, who had previously served as an editor on the Bad Robot sci-fi thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

The news comes following the release of Bad Robot’s war horror film “Overlord,” which opened with $10 million last weekend. The production company is also involved in the next installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, which has Abrams returning to direct.

Bad Robot’s other upcoming projects in development include:

“The Steps,” which is described as a twist on the possession genre. It’s written by Butler and based on an original idea from Grube.

An untitled female-driven horror allegory from Amram, who will also pen the script.

“The Seven Sisters of Scott County,” an original film set in the moonshine-running time period. Hoffman is writing and directing.

An untitled contained time travel movie written by Shiffrin.

Sci-fi romance “Only the Lonely,” co-directed by Grube and Meyer and written by Glanz.

Hall is represented by CAA, Butler is represented by ICM and Industry Entertainment, Glanz is represented by ICM, Hansen Jacobson, and Mosaic, Grube is represented by ICM, Grandview and Gang Tyre, Shiffrin is represented by UTA, Gotham Group and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, McQuillan is represented by UTA, Hoffman, Meyer and Amram are represented by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • JJ AbramsJJ Abrams at the Oxford

    J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Adds Six Projects to Growing Film Slate

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • Effie Brown

    AGC Studios to Produce Effie Brown's Action-Comedy Film 'We Real Cool'

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • Google Spotlight Stories' 'Age of Sail'

    Google Spotlight Stories Releases Animated Short 'Age of Sail' on Multiple Platforms

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • Jason Blum Oscar changes

    Blumhouse TV Pacts With Amazon for Eight Feature-Length Thrillers

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as

    Fox Searchlight Executive Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as Chief Marketing Officer

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • greenbook BTS Peter Farrelly

    'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly on His Production Crew's Drive for Authenticity

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

  • Aretha Franklin performs at pre-inaugural festivities,

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace': Helping Her 'Family to Heal and Move on'

    J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers. Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad