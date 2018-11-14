J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Adds Six Projects to Growing Film Slate

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner has acquired six new projects from a number of rising filmmakers.

Among the titles is a feature on hip-hop artist Bobby Hall, known by his stage name Logic. His song “1-800-273-8255” was nominated for two Grammys. His movie, “Everything Must Go,” is described as “Clerks” for a new generation. Hall will star and co-write with “Blackish” scribe Lisa McQuillan.

Other storytellers involved on the new slate include “Hell Fest” writer Blair Butler, “The Good Place” executive producer Megan Amram, “The Good Time Girls” director Courtney Hoffman, Ben Shiffrin, writing team Dylan Meyer and Peter Glanz, and first-time director Stan Grube, who had previously served as an editor on the Bad Robot sci-fi thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

The news comes following the release of Bad Robot’s war horror film “Overlord,” which opened with $10 million last weekend. The production company is also involved in the next installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, which has Abrams returning to direct.

Bad Robot’s other upcoming projects in development include:

“The Steps,” which is described as a twist on the possession genre. It’s written by Butler and based on an original idea from Grube.

An untitled female-driven horror allegory from Amram, who will also pen the script.

“The Seven Sisters of Scott County,” an original film set in the moonshine-running time period. Hoffman is writing and directing.

An untitled contained time travel movie written by Shiffrin.

Sci-fi romance “Only the Lonely,” co-directed by Grube and Meyer and written by Glanz.

Hall is represented by CAA, Butler is represented by ICM and Industry Entertainment, Glanz is represented by ICM, Hansen Jacobson, and Mosaic, Grube is represented by ICM, Grandview and Gang Tyre, Shiffrin is represented by UTA, Gotham Group and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, McQuillan is represented by UTA, Hoffman, Meyer and Amram are represented by WME.