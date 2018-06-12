You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Soars to $2 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Disney-Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” has surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in 48 days.

Disney made the announcement Tuesday. The superhero tentpole joins three other films that have crossed the milestone — “Avatar” at $2.79 billion, “Titanic” at $2.19 billion, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $2.07 billion.

Domestically, “Avengers: Infinity War” is the fifth-highest grossing film of all time, with $656.1 million through June 11. It holds the record for biggest domestic debut ever with $257.7 million in its opening weekend on April 27 to April 29, topping “The Force Awakens” by nearly $10 million.

Internationally, it is the third-highest grossing release ever with $1.346 billion, and its combined domestic and international debuts set a record of $640.5 million. The film opened to an impressive $199.3 million in China two weeks after the global debut and has gone on to become the third-biggest release ever in the country, with $369.7 million to date.

“Avengers: Infinity War” became the fastest film to hit the $1 billion worldwide mark, needing only 11 days to do so. It reached the milestone one day earlier than “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, features a massive ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

