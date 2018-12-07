×
‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Finally Arrives

Marvel released the first trailer for “Avengers 4” on Friday morning.

The highly anticipated new film, titled “Avengers: Endgame,” hits theaters on May 3, 2019. Appropriately enough, the tagline teases, “Part of the journey is the end.”

“Infinity War” directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely return for the new installment.

More to come.

