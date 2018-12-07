‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Finally Arrives

Mark Hirzberger-Taylor will take charge of Park Circus from March 2019, replacing Nick Varley and John Letham, the outgoing founders and co-CEOs of the Scotland-based distributor. Hirzberger-Taylor was a territory manager in Indonesia, Turkey and Austria for UIP. Recently, he has been consulting for Paramount Pictures in the Austrian market. “Nick and John have built [...]
Descendants of Marcel Marceau have disavowed World War II drama “Resistance,” saying that they are “in no way associated with the production,” which stars Jesse Eisenberg as the legendary performer and mime artist. In a statement to Variety, children and heirs of Marceau said the project was erroneously “reported in the press and on social media [...]
“Aquaman,” Warner Bros.’ latest superhero blockbuster, torpedoed to a strong start in China on Friday, two weeks before its release in the U.S. The film had raked in RMB 89 million ($12.9 million) on Friday by 5 p.m. Beijing time. Midnight screenings the night before brought in RMB 9 million ($1.3 million), making for a [...]
An industrial site near Edinburgh that was used to shoot parts of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is being primed as a permanent major film and TV studio in Scotland. Local film agency Screen Scotland is asking for private partners to join the project to develop the 8.6-acre site at Bath Road in the Port of [...]
Underscoring the growing appeal of Dominican Republic productions for the international industry, Media Luna New Films has acquired world sales rights to two new film productions: “Mosh,” starring “The Chronicles of Narnia’s” Damian Alcazar, and “Dominicanas,” about how Dominican models have taken the fashion world by storm. Both films, as well as a third pick-up, [...]
Netflix has played a prominent role in this year’s edition of the Marrakech Intl. Film Festival through sponsorship of the main industry event – the Atlas Workshops – and its recent investments in projects involving two of the fest’s highest profile guests – Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”). The streamer recently [...]
Disney’s new live action adaptation of “Aladdin” isn’t entirely a whole new world. Actor Mena Massoud, who plays the titular character, teased that while the 2019 movie would offer plenty of classic “Aladdin” tune revivals, two new songs would also be added to the mix. Talking to Marc Malkin at the GQ Men of the [...]