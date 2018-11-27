Aubrey Plaza to Host 2019 Spirit Awards

Film Independent has selected Aubrey Plaza to host the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 23.

“I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirits Awards this year,” said Plaza. “It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves… independent film, the people that make them possible and live television!”

Plaza starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Matt Spicer’s “Ingrid Goes West,” which Plaza also produced. As a producer, she received a Film Independent Spirit Award for best first feature and the film was also nominated for best first screenplay. She currently stars in Noah Hawley’s television series, “Legion,” on FX.

“The search for a great Spirit Awards host is never easy,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh. “This year we said, let’s find someone funny, smart, a cinephile, being a great actor wouldn’t hurt, and it would be an added bonus if they’ve previously won a Spirit Award. Then we realized, oh wait, that’s Aubrey Plaza! So thank you Aubrey, for hosting the Spirits!”

Past Spirit Awards hosts have included Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson, Eddie Izzard, Queen Latifah, and John Waters.

The show, which will be held on the beach in Santa Monica, will be executive produced and directed by Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions for the fifth consecutive year. Shawn Davis returns as producer for his 17th year, Rick Austin returns for his fourth year and Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff also return as co-producers.