×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot to Hit Theaters in June 2019

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Child's Play
CREDIT: United Artists/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019.

Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will portray the son. Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, and Carlease Burke are also in the cast.

Lars Klevberg (“Polaroid”) directed from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith, based on the original motion picture released in 1988 about the soul of serial killer Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray being transferred into a doll, which is then given as a gift to a young boy by his widowed mother, who was played by Catherine Hicks in the original. The original film was a box office hit and grossed more than $44 million against a production budget of $9 million. Brad Dourif vocalized Chucky and the film was sequelized six times.

Producers of the “Child’s Play” reboot are David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith under their KatzSmith Productions banner. The duo produced last year’s “It,” which became the highest-grossing horror film of all time with $700 million at the global box office. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced.

“Child’s Play” is the third title set for June 21, 2019, following Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” and Sony’s “Grudge” reboot.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Child's Play

    Aubrey Plaza's 'Child's Play' Reboot to Hit Theaters in June 2019

    Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019. Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will […]

  • Sam Worthington attends the 2018 Baby2Baby

    Sam Worthington to Star in Brad Anderson Film for Netflix

    Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019. Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will […]

  • Stan Lee Dead

    Stan Lee, Marvel Comicbook Legend, Dies at 95

    Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019. Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will […]

  • Leave No Trace

    'Leave No Trace,' 'Greyhound' Illustrate Cost of War at Home and Abroad

    Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019. Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad