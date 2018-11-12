Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot to Hit Theaters in June 2019

Orion Pictures will release the reboot of “Child’s Play,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21, 2019.

Plaza will portray the mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Henry will play the role of a police detective and Bateman will portray the son. Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, and Carlease Burke are also in the cast.

Lars Klevberg (“Polaroid”) directed from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith, based on the original motion picture released in 1988 about the soul of serial killer Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray being transferred into a doll, which is then given as a gift to a young boy by his widowed mother, who was played by Catherine Hicks in the original. The original film was a box office hit and grossed more than $44 million against a production budget of $9 million. Brad Dourif vocalized Chucky and the film was sequelized six times.

Producers of the “Child’s Play” reboot are David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith under their KatzSmith Productions banner. The duo produced last year’s “It,” which became the highest-grossing horror film of all time with $700 million at the global box office. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced.

“Child’s Play” is the third title set for June 21, 2019, following Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” and Sony’s “Grudge” reboot.