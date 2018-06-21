Atlas V Teams With BBC, Arte on ‘Untold Story’ VR Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Atlas V, one of Europe’s leading virtual reality studios, has partnered with the BBC and Arte to develop “Untold Story,” a VR documentary series showcasing well-known directors exploring passion projects that never got made.

Directed by Clement Deneux (“Zombinladen”), the eight-part documentary will feature material created during pre-production, including storyboards, animatics, concept art, and original artwork. Footage of the featured directors will be shot with volumetric cameras and inserted into a VR experience.

The directors, whose names will soon be unveiled, will narrate some key points of their respective projects, explain why the movie was important for them and why it never got made. Atlas V has enlisted high-profile casting agent Juliette Menager (“Versailles,” “Sense8”) at Paris-based Joule Studio, who previously worked with Atlas V on their short “Alteration.”

A 10-part web format of “Untold Story” was previously made for Arte with Christophe Gans, Barbet Schroeder, Joe Dante, Tobe Hooper, Michel Hazanavicius, Gaspard Noé and John Landis, among others.

“Untold Story” will mark the first co-production for a VR project between Arte and the BBC, Europe’s leading VR broadcasters. Well-known VR experiences commissioned by the BBC and Arte include “Home: A VR Spacewalk” and “Notes on Blindness,” respectively.

Atlas V, launched six months ago by Antoine Cayrol, Pierre Zandrowicz and Arnaud Colinart, three Paris-based VR pioneers, has presented several VR experiences at international festivals, notably Eliza McNitt’s science-themed “Spheres,” Nico Casavecchia and Martin Allais’ animated experiment “BattleScar,” and Aaron Bradbury ‘s grief-themed nonfiction “Vestige,” which played at this year’s Tribeca.