Media Reacts to Asia Argento Payout: ‘Two Things Can Be True at Once’

Most celebrities have not been vocal so far about the news that Asia Argento paid a young actor a settlement after a sexual encounter when he was 17.

The New York Times broke the story Sunday evening that former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett had received $380,000 from Argento after the 2013 encounter in a California hotel.

Members of the media were less circumspect than Hollywood talent, although some questioned why the accuser was named and cautioned that the news should not overtake the progress made by the Me Too movement.

Oscar observer Brian Perry tweeted, “The big Q is whether people will look past this moment to still embrace all Asia has done for #MeToo.”

The big Q is will ppl look past this moment to still embrace all Asia has done for #MeToo.

And if so, will ppl accept some of the genuine remorse from a few of the men involved in accusations.

We claim ppl deserve redemption.

Or do we? — Brian Perry (@Road2Oscars) August 20, 2018

The New York Times’ Jodi Kantor, co-writer of the Harvey Weinstein story that helped kick off the Me Too movement, cautioned that Asia Argento has yet to comment on the allegations.

So far @AsiaArgento has declined to comment on these allegations. Still hoping she speaks up. People are going to want to hear what she has to say and how it meshes with her other statements about #metoo. https://t.co/2xuWsSPtSp — jodikantor (@jodikantor) August 20, 2018

Mark Harris, Vulture journalist and author, said, “This is awful, but I don’t see any conclusion to draw from it besides “Two things can be true at once.” He was among several people on Twitter reminding that it is not uncommon for those who are abused to go on to abuse others.

This is awful, but I don't see any conclusion to draw from it besides "Two things can be true at once." https://t.co/4mi3zQPUmv — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 20, 2018

Producer and New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali was also adamant that “Whatever happens in the Asia Argento case doesnt take away from the fact Harvey Weinstein and many powerful men have preyed upon women, abused them, exploited them and have had their sins covered and buried, but now society is waking up and saying no more.”