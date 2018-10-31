You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arrow Films Acquires ‘The Dead Center’ Starring Shane Carruth for U.S. and Other Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Circus Road Films

Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K.

Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is the first picture he has starred in but not directed.

Jeremy Childs (“Preacher”) and Poorna Jaganathan (“Mile 22”) are also in the film. It tells the story of an unidentified suicide victim (Childs) who comes back to life and walks out of the morgue. Medical Examiner Edward Graham (Bill Feehely) begins the search for the missing body, unaware the subject has ended up in the hospital psychiatric ward under the watchful eye of psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Carruth, pictured). As Graham and Forrester investigate further, it becomes apparent that the patient has brought something terrible back from the other side.

“’The Dead Center’ is a smart, entertaining and scary horror film, it’s not often you find this kind of perfect combination, so we are thrilled to be able to bring this exciting picture to audiences across multiple territories,” said Francesco Simeoni, director of content & distribution at Arrow Films. It is planning a Q2 theatrical release in English-speaking territories.

Circus Road Films is handling worldwide rights and did the deal with Arrow, which has it for North America, Latin America, the U.K., Eire, Australia and New Zealand. “Arrow has quickly established themselves as a tastemaker in the horror genre, which makes them the perfect partner to release ‘The Dead Center,’” said Circus Road founder Glen Reynolds.

Denis Deck and Jonathan Rogers produced, alongside Carruth and Senese. “Arrow is one of a handful of curators whose integrity and love of film is self-evident in every title they select for their audience,” the latter said.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Aubrey Plaza'Ingrid Goes West' film premiere,

    Los Angeles Film Festival Pulling Plug After 18 Years

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

  • Abdellatif Kechiche39th Annual Los Angeles Film

    'Blue Is the Warmest Color' Director Accused of Sexual Assault in France

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

  • Zachary Tarica

    AFM: Film Financier Forest Road Secures $70 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

  • BlacKkKlansman Spike Lee BTS

    'BlacKkKlansman' Production Crew Helps Spike Lee Re-Create the 1970s

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

  • DF-10956_R – Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and

    Golden Globes: It's Time to Separate the Music From the Laughs

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

  • New Santa Monica Restaurants for AFM

    Santa Monica Offers New Restaurants With Casual Flair for Busy AFM Pros

    Arrow Films has acquired horror movie “The Dead Center” in a multi-territory deal that includes the U.S. and the U.K. Billy Senese (“Closer to God”) wrote the screenplay and helmed the picture. It was coproduced by, and stars, Shane Carruth, who previously wrote, directed and starred in “Primer” and made Sundance favorite “Upstream Color.” It is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad