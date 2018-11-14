×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Troubled Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’ Set for AFI Fest Screening

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.

The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a companion documentary to the double live album “Amazing Grace,” which became Franklin’s best-selling album, but technical issues prevented the release of the pic.

Producer Alan Elliott acquired the movie rights in 2007 and worked with a team of producers, including Joe Boyd, Robert Johnson, Chiemi Karasawa, Sabrina Owens, Jerry Wexler, Tirrell D. Whittley, and Joseph Woolf. Franklin, who died in August, went to court repeatedly to stop its release. “Amazing Grace” is being launched with the support of Franklin’s estate.

The movie includes an 11-minute version of “Amazing Grace,” “Mary Don’t You Weep,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Precious Memories,” Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” and Marvin Gaye’s “Wholy Holy.”

Variety‘s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised the pic in his review: “She sounds like the holiest of trumpets, with every note piercingly bright yet as soft as velvet. Listening to Franklin, you feel like you could ride that voice into the heavens. She’s not just a singer, she’s a human chariot.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Gets

    Troubled Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Set for AFI Fest Screening

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

  • The Woolsey Fire burns a home

    'Widows,' 'Destroyer' Red Carpets Canceled Due to California Fires

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'A Star Is Born' DP Matthew Libatique on Lensing With Bradley Cooper

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

  • 'SNL' Star Darrell Hammond Reveals Past

    'SNL' Star Darrell Hammond Reveals Past Trauma in Documentary Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

  • 'Amazing Grace' Review: Aretha Franklin's 1972

    DOC NYC Film Review: 'Amazing Grace'

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

  • Black Hammer

    'Black Hammer' Movies, TV Shows in the Works at Legendary

    AFI Fest has added a screening of the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, premiered Monday at the DOC NYC festival. Warner Bros. Pictures captured the footage for a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad