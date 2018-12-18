‘Aquaman’ Outpacing ‘Wonder Woman’ in Fandango Pre-Sales

Pre-sales of “Aquaman,” which opens on Thursday night, are outpacing “Wonder Woman” at the same point in the advance ticket sales cycle on online ticketer Fandango.

“Wonder Woman” opened with $103 million domestically during the June 2 to June 4, 2017, weekend on its way to a $412 million North American total for Warner Bros. “Aquaman,” which also comes from Warner Bros., has been forecast to take in $68 million to $72 million in its debut.

Fandango also reported that Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” which launches on Wednesday, is topping “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at the same point a year ago. “Jumanji” reeled in $52 million in its first five days on its way to a $404 million total in North America.

The ticket service said “Bumblebee,” which debuts on Friday, is outpacing its predecessor, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” at the same point in the sales cycle. “The Last Knight” opened with $44 million on June 21 to June 23, 2017, on its way to a $130 million domestic total.

“Moviegoers have an embarrassment of riches at theaters over the holidays, featuring one of the most diverse and entertaining lineups we’ve seen in years,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “From visually stunning superhero movies like ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ to imaginative family films like ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘Bumblebee,’ there’s absolutely something for everyone to enjoy at the multiplex.”