×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Aquaman’ Sets Pre-Sales Record

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aquaman 2018
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In today’s film news roundup, “Aquaman” sets a pre-sales record, “Bohemian Rhapsody” hits a milestone, and SAG-AFTRA promotes four executives.

PRE-SALES RECORD

Aquaman” has set a pre-sales record for Atom Tickets, topping “Deadpool 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther.”

“Clearly, ‘Aquaman’ has captured the attention of movie fans with its larger-than-life adventure that must be seen on the big screen,” Atom Tickets co-founder and chairman Matthew Bakal said.

Atom Tickets is the exclusive ticketing platform for Amazon Prime’s advance screening of “Aquaman” on Dec. 15, in addition to selling tickets for the wide release six days later amid expectations of a $65 million opening weekend in North America. Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

BOX OFFICE MILESTONE

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” has crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office, surpassing the studio’s Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman.”

The Rami Malek-starrer, a biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has hit $175 million at the domestic box office in 40 days since its Nov. 2 launch.

Related

Malek received a Golden Globe and SAG nomination. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was also nominated for a best motion picture drama Golden Globe and an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture SAG Award.

PROMOTIONS

SAG-AFTRA has promoted longtime executives Olga Rodriguez-Aguirre, Beth Millman, Jennifer Gaudry, and Lori Hunt to executive director, along with the union’s new executive director of music, Rebecca Greenberg.

All four will report to chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez while Greenberg will report jointly to chief operating officer and general counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

In addition, the union’s theatrical contracts, and TV and new media departments will merge into a single entertainment contracts department with Rodriguez-Aguirre and Millman serving as co-heads. Rodriguez-Aguirre was previously the national director of theatrical contracts while Millman was the national director of TV and new media entertainment contracts.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Aquaman 2018

    Film News Roundup: 'Aquaman' Sets Pre-Sales Record

    In today’s film news roundup, “Aquaman” sets a pre-sales record, “Bohemian Rhapsody” hits a milestone, and SAG-AFTRA promotes four executives. PRE-SALES RECORD “Aquaman” has set a pre-sales record for Atom Tickets, topping “Deadpool 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther.” “Clearly, ‘Aquaman’ has captured the attention of movie fans with its larger-than-life adventure that must [...]

  • 'Liga' Kicks Off At Ventana Sur's

    Ventana Sur: 'La Liga' Kicks Off at Buenos Aires' Animation!

    Spain’s Quirino Awards, Argentina’s Animation! and Mexico’s Pixelatl Festival, three key events in Ibero-American animation, will join forces to create La Liga (The League), as announced Wednesday at an Animation! round table hosted by the Quirino Awards, titled “Iberoamerican Alliance Models.” Speakers included Quirino Awards promoter José Luis Farias, Mexico’s Pixelatl director José Iñesta, Gonzalo [...]

  • The Quake Review

    Film Review: 'The Quake'

    Roar Uthaug’s 2015 “The Wave” revived the pleasures of the 1970s disaster-movie cycle in a form that seemed purer than the never-quite-dead genre’s recent Stateside incarnations — most of which seem to involve Dwayne Johnson in a generic pileup of CGI perils. “The Wave” wasn’t high art, but it was entertainment that delivered some standard [...]

  • The Mule trailer

    Film Review: Clint Eastwood in 'The Mule'

    From Dirty Harry to … dirty grandpa, Clint Eastwood certainly has a type of character that he plays best, and “The Mule” finds him squarely in his comfort zone, appearing as a surly old horticulturalist who, at age 90, has become perhaps the most reliable drug runner for the Sinaloa cartel, evading detection for nearly [...]

  • Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, ‘The Realm,’

    ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions,’ Cruz and Bardem Among Spanish Academy Goya Nominations

    MADRID — Spain’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the nominees for the 33rdedition of the Goya Awards, to be held at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Sevilla on Feb. 2, 2019. Leading the pack with 13 nominations is Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ultra-current political thriller “The Realm,” which impressed in San [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad