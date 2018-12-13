Film News Roundup: ‘Aquaman’ Sets Pre-Sales Record

In today’s film news roundup, “Aquaman” sets a pre-sales record, “Bohemian Rhapsody” hits a milestone, and SAG-AFTRA promotes four executives.

PRE-SALES RECORD

“Aquaman” has set a pre-sales record for Atom Tickets, topping “Deadpool 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther.”

“Clearly, ‘Aquaman’ has captured the attention of movie fans with its larger-than-life adventure that must be seen on the big screen,” Atom Tickets co-founder and chairman Matthew Bakal said.

Atom Tickets is the exclusive ticketing platform for Amazon Prime’s advance screening of “Aquaman” on Dec. 15, in addition to selling tickets for the wide release six days later amid expectations of a $65 million opening weekend in North America. Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

BOX OFFICE MILESTONE

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” has crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office, surpassing the studio’s Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman.”

The Rami Malek-starrer, a biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has hit $175 million at the domestic box office in 40 days since its Nov. 2 launch.

Malek received a Golden Globe and SAG nomination. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was also nominated for a best motion picture drama Golden Globe and an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture SAG Award.

PROMOTIONS

SAG-AFTRA has promoted longtime executives Olga Rodriguez-Aguirre, Beth Millman, Jennifer Gaudry, and Lori Hunt to executive director, along with the union’s new executive director of music, Rebecca Greenberg.

All four will report to chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez while Greenberg will report jointly to chief operating officer and general counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

In addition, the union’s theatrical contracts, and TV and new media departments will merge into a single entertainment contracts department with Rodriguez-Aguirre and Millman serving as co-heads. Rodriguez-Aguirre was previously the national director of theatrical contracts while Millman was the national director of TV and new media entertainment contracts.