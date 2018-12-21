‘Aquaman’ Hauls $332 Million at International Box Office

“Aquaman” hauled $332 million from 58 international markets through Thursday, as the superhero tentpole launches in North America.

Nearly two thirds of that international total — $209.5 million — has come from China. The Jason Momoa vehicle is the highest grosser of all time for Warner Bros. in China.

Other top performers are Brazil with $13.2 million, Mexico with $12.3 million, Russia with $10.2 million, Indonesia with $9.9 million, the U.K. with $9.8 million, Taiwan with $6.6 million, and India with $6.3 million.

The film debuted in France on Wednesday with $1.3 million on 607 screens. It generated $2.4 million in South Korea in its first two days and opened with $1.1 million on Thursday in Germany. It hits Spain and 11 other foreign markets on Friday.

“Aquaman” earned an impressive $9 million from Thursday night showings in North America — and another $4.7 million from two days of special previews.

The pic carries a hefty $200 million production price tag. It follows DC’s “Wonder Woman,” which launched to a massive $103 million on its way to a $412 million domestic gross. “Wonder Woman” also took in $409 million from international markets, led by China with $90 million.

James Wan directed “Aquaman,” which also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

