×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aquaman’ Hauls $332 Million at International Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Aquaman” hauled $332 million from 58 international markets through Thursday, as the superhero tentpole launches in North America.

Nearly two thirds of that international total — $209.5 million — has come from China. The Jason Momoa vehicle is the highest grosser of all time for Warner Bros. in China.

Other top performers are Brazil with $13.2 million, Mexico with $12.3 million, Russia with $10.2 million, Indonesia with $9.9 million, the U.K. with $9.8 million, Taiwan with $6.6 million, and India with $6.3 million.

The film debuted in France on Wednesday with $1.3 million on 607 screens. It generated $2.4 million in South Korea in its first two days and opened with $1.1 million on Thursday in Germany. It hits Spain and 11 other foreign markets on Friday.

Aquaman” earned an impressive $9 million from Thursday night showings in North America — and another $4.7 million from two days of special previews.

The pic carries a hefty $200 million production price tag. It follows DC’s “Wonder Woman,” which launched to a massive $103 million on its way to a $412 million domestic gross. “Wonder Woman” also took in $409 million from international markets, led by China with $90 million.

James Wan directed “Aquaman,” which also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Audrey Geisel Dead

    Audrey Geisel, Dr. Seuss' Widow and 'The Grinch' Producer, Dies at 97

    Audrey Geisel, who was Dr. Seuss’ widow and an executive producer on film adaptions of his books including the recent “The Grinch,” has died, ICM Partners announced in a statement on Friday. She was 97. Geisel and Dr. Seuss — the pen name of Theodor Geisel — were married from 1968 to 1991, when he [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Hauls $332 Million at International Box Office

    “Aquaman” hauled $332 million from 58 international markets through Thursday, as the superhero tentpole launches in North America. Nearly two thirds of that international total — $209.5 million — has come from China. The Jason Momoa vehicle is the highest grosser of all time for Warner Bros. in China. Other top performers are Brazil with [...]

  • Lukas Dhont CAA

    CAA Signs 'Girl' Director Lukas Dhont (EXCLUSIVE)

    CAA has signed Belgian writer and director Lukas Dhont, who helmed the acclaimed pic “Girl.” This marks the first time Dhont has been represented by a U.S. agency. Dhont’s debut feature, “Girl,” is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign-language film, but drew controversy when it was not included on the shortlist of best foreign-language contenders [...]

  • Most Anticipated Films of 2019

    The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

    It seems like 2019 will be the year of sequels, adaptations, and reboots, but with “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Lion King” on the horizon, we’re not complaining. Cinematic storytelling and special effects have never been stronger, so whether it’s family-friendly fare like “The Lego Movie 2” and “Frozen 2,” or darker vehicles like “Pet Sematary” [...]

  • C2_01193_RSylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa

    'Creed II' to Bring 'Rocky' Franchise to China in January

    More than a month after its U.S. debut, MGM’s boxing drama “Creed II” is set to step into the ring in China on Jan. 4, marking the “Rocky” franchise’s debut in mainland theaters. The sequel to 2015’s “Creed” has so far brought in about $134 million at the global box office since its U.S. debut [...]

  • Fred Rogers appears in Won't You

    Oscars: Nationwide Screenings Set for 15 Shortlisted Documentaries

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, led by the organization’s Future of Film Committee, has announced a new program showcasing the 15 documentary feature films that remain in contention for the 91st Oscars. “Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Shortlist” will screen theatrically in 13 cities nationwide beginning on Dec. 31 and concluding on Jan. [...]

  • Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    The Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    There’s something downright magical when the fusion of music and images results in perfect, cinematic alchemy. In a year full of actual movie musicals and some great original scores, here are ten of the most exciting movie music moments of 2018. “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” It’s almost passé to talk about this song [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad