×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Nabs $9 Million on Thursday for Early Haul of $13.7 Million

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Aquaman” made a splash with an impressive $9 million from Thursday night showings in North America — and another $4.7 million from special previews prior to Thursday.

Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” has already generated $332 million in international markets, including $209 million in China in the two weeks before its U.S. launch. Reviews for the Jason Momoa vehicle have been decent, with a current 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest addition to the DC Extended Universe is arriving in 4,150 domestic locations, with studio expectations of about $67 million for the Friday-Sunday period, and $120 million for the five days from Friday through Christmas. The movie held two special previews — one on Dec. 15 for Amazon Prime customers and another on Dec. 19 — leading up to its official release.

“Aquaman” carries a hefty $200 million production price tag. It’s the first Warner Bros. stand-alone DC title   since “Wonder Woman,” which pulled in $11 million from Thursday night previews on its way to a massive $103 million launch weekend and eventual $412 million domestic gross. In October, Sony’s “Venom” took in $10 million from Thursday previews and made $80 million in its launch frame.

Related

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” is expected to contend for second place this weekend. The live-action sequel, starring Emily Blunt as the iconic British nanny, grossed $8.8 million at 4,090 North American sites on Wednesday and Thursday. It has been forecast to wind up with at least $35 million domestically in its first five days.

Rob Marshall, the filmmaker behind “Chicago” and “Into the Woods,” directed “Mary Poppins Returns, which cost $130 million before a global marketing push. The film features new music from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The sequel to the 1964 original, which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, will debut in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Belgium, Netherlands, and Austria this weekend.

Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” its sixth entry in the “Transformers” franchise, reeled in $2.2 million on Thursday night, in addition to $700,000 on a Dec. 8 preview. “Bumblebee,” starring Hailee Steinfeld in a prequel to the 2007 original “Transformers,” is expanding to 3,550 domestic locations on Friday. The pic is expected to earn about $30 million in its first three days. The film has generated surprisingly strong critical support with a 94% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, STXfilms’ romantic comedy “Second Act,” starring Jennifer Lopez, debuted with a moderate $515,000 on Thursday night and will expand to 2,607 locations on Friday. And Universal-DreamWorks Pictures’ “Welcome to Marwen” made a quiet $190,000 in previews from 1,600 theaters on Thursday night and widens to 1,900 sites on Friday. Both titles have generated forecasts for opening weekends of $7 million to $13 million.

Sony’s sophomore weekend of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will be in the mix after winning last weekend’s frame with $35.4 million. The animated title has pulled in $45 million through Wednesday. Clint Eastwood’s drama “The Mule” is entering its second weekend with $25 million in its first seven days for Warner Bros.

The crowded pre-Christmas weekend comes with the domestic box office leading last year by 7.8%, with $11.19 billion, as of Dec. 19 following monthly records in February, April, June, and October, according to Comscore. The final 2018 total should surpass 2016’s record of $11.4 billion, noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at the box office tracker.

“As the movie theater stands on the precipice of the biggest revenue-generating year in its history, a flurry of activity at the multiplex is in the cards this weekend as four notable newcomers join a solid lineup of blockbusters and awards-season contenders that will bring holiday cheer to the studios, the theater chains, and moviegoers alike,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Audrey Geisel Dead

    Audrey Geisel, Dr. Seuss' Widow and 'The Grinch' Producer, Dies at 97

    Audrey Geisel, who was Dr. Seuss’ widow and an executive producer on film adaptions of his books including the recent “The Grinch,” has died, ICM Partners announced in a statement on Friday. She was 97. Geisel and Dr. Seuss — the pen name of Theodor Geisel — were married from 1968 to 1991, when he [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Hauls $332 Million at International Box Office

    “Aquaman” hauled $332 million from 58 international markets through Thursday, as the superhero tentpole launches in North America. Nearly two thirds of that international total — $209.5 million — has come from China. The Jason Momoa vehicle is the highest grosser of all time for Warner Bros. in China. Other top performers are Brazil with [...]

  • Lukas Dhont CAA

    CAA Signs 'Girl' Director Lukas Dhont (EXCLUSIVE)

    CAA has signed Belgian writer and director Lukas Dhont, who helmed the acclaimed pic “Girl.” This marks the first time Dhont has been represented by a U.S. agency. Dhont’s debut feature, “Girl,” is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign-language film, but drew controversy when it was not included on the shortlist of best foreign-language contenders [...]

  • Most Anticipated Films of 2019

    The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

    It seems like 2019 will be the year of sequels, adaptations, and reboots, but with “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Lion King” on the horizon, we’re not complaining. Cinematic storytelling and special effects have never been stronger, so whether it’s family-friendly fare like “The Lego Movie 2” and “Frozen 2,” or darker vehicles like “Pet Sematary” [...]

  • C2_01193_RSylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa

    'Creed II' to Bring 'Rocky' Franchise to China in January

    More than a month after its U.S. debut, MGM’s boxing drama “Creed II” is set to step into the ring in China on Jan. 4, marking the “Rocky” franchise’s debut in mainland theaters. The sequel to 2015’s “Creed” has so far brought in about $134 million at the global box office since its U.S. debut [...]

  • Fred Rogers appears in Won't You

    Oscars: Nationwide Screenings Set for 15 Shortlisted Documentaries

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, led by the organization’s Future of Film Committee, has announced a new program showcasing the 15 documentary feature films that remain in contention for the 91st Oscars. “Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Shortlist” will screen theatrically in 13 cities nationwide beginning on Dec. 31 and concluding on Jan. [...]

  • Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    The Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    There’s something downright magical when the fusion of music and images results in perfect, cinematic alchemy. In a year full of actual movie musicals and some great original scores, here are ten of the most exciting movie music moments of 2018. “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” It’s almost passé to talk about this song [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad