×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Nabs $9 Million on Thursday for Early Haul of $13.7 Million

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Aquaman” made a splash with an impressive $9 million from Thursday night showings in North America — and another $4.7 million from special previews prior to Thursday.

Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” has already generated $266 million in international markets, including $189 million in China in the two weeks before its U.S. launch. Reviews for the Jason Momoa vehicle have been decent, with a current 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest addition to the DC Extended Universe is arriving in 4,150 domestic locations, with studio expectations of about $67 million for the Friday-Sunday period, and $120 million for the five days from Friday through Christmas. The movie held two special previews — one on Dec. 15 for Amazon Prime customers and another on Dec. 19 — leading up to its official release.

“Aquaman” carries a hefty $200 million production price tag. It follows Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which pulled in $11 million from Thursday night previews on its way to a massive $103 million launch weekend and eventual $412 million domestic gross. In October, Sony’s “Venom” took in $10 million from Thursday previews and made $80 million in its launch frame.

Related

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” is expected to contend for second place this weekend. The live-action sequel, starring Emily Blunt as the iconic British nanny, grossed $8.8 million at 4,090 North American sites on Wednesday and Thursday. It has been forecast to wind up with at least $55 million domestically in its first five days.

Rob Marshall, the filmmaker behind “Chicago” and “Into the Woods,” directed “Mary Poppins Returns, which cost $130 million before a global marketing push. The film features new music from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The sequel to the 1964 original, which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, will debut in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Belgium, Netherlands, and Austria this weekend.

Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” its sixth entry in the “Transformers” franchise, reeled in $2.2 million on Thursday night, in addition to $700,000 on a Dec. 8 preview. “Bumblebee,” starring Hailee Steinfeld in a prequel to the 2007 original “Transformers,” is expanding to 3,550 domestic locations on Friday. The pic is expected to earn about $30 million in its first three days. The film has generated surprisingly strong critical support with a 94% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, STXfilms’ romantic comedy “Second Act,” starring Jennifer Lopez, debuted with a moderate $515,000 on Thursday night and will expand to 2,607 locations on Friday. And Universal-DreamWorks Pictures’ “Welcome to Marwen” made a quiet $190,000 in previews from 1,600 theaters on Thursday night and widens to 1,900 sites on Friday. Both titles have generated forecasts for opening weekends of $7 million to $13 million.

Sony’s sophomore weekend of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will be in the mix after winning last weekend’s frame with $35.4 million. The animated title has pulled in $45 million through Wednesday. Clint Eastwood’s drama “The Mule” is entering its second weekend with $25 million in its first seven days for Warner Bros.

The crowded pre-Christmas weekend comes with the domestic box office leading last year by 7.8%, with $11.19 billion, as of Dec. 19 following monthly records in February, April, June, and October, according to Comscore. The final 2018 total should surpass 2016’s record of $11.4 billion, noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at the box office tracker.

“As the movie theater stands on the precipice of the biggest revenue-generating year in its history, a flurry of activity at the multiplex is in the cards this weekend as four notable newcomers join a solid lineup of blockbusters and awards-season contenders that will bring holiday cheer to the studios, the theater chains, and moviegoers alike,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    The Best Movie Music Moments of 2018

    There’s something downright magical when the fusion of music and images results in perfect, cinematic alchemy. In a year full of actual movie musicals and some great original scores, here are ten of the most exciting movie music moments of 2018. “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” It’s almost passé to talk about this song [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Nabs $9 Million on Thursday for Early Haul of $13.7 Million

    “Aquaman” made a splash with an impressive $9 million from Thursday night showings in North America — and another $4.7 million in special previews prior to Thursday. Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” has already generated $266 million in international markets, including $189 million in China in the two weeks before its U.S. launch. Reviews for the Jason [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    How Warner Bros. Uses a Video Game to Fuel Interest in Its Movies

    When “Aquaman” hits theaters Friday it will do so riding a wave of publicity from an unusual place: the massively popular lo-fi, Lego-like game-creation platform “Roblox.” With more than 80 million monthly active users, “Roblox” popularity as both a place to create and play games is well established. But it wasn’t until earlier this year, [...]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    U.K. Cinema Admissions on Track to Hit a Nearly 50-Year High

    U.K. cinema admissions are hurtling toward their highest level in nearly 50 years, fueled by a diverse range of blockbusters that counteracted the English soccer team’s run to the World Cup semifinals, which made for a tough summer at the box office. Figures released Friday showed 14.8 million movie admissions in November, making for a [...]

  • Renovation of the Odeon cinema in

    Movie Tickets in London Hit $50 - Here's What They Cost Around the World

    London is one of the world’s most expensive cities, but even longtime residents were aghast when they discovered how big a hole seeing a movie at the new Odeon Luxe Leicester Square could burn in their wallets. The iconic theater in the heart of London reopens Friday after a nearly year-long renovation, with new Dolby [...]

  • American Renegades

    Film Review: 'American Renegades'

    Those in need of a shot of testosterone for Christmas just might make do with “American Renegades,” though it’s unlikely this knucklehead adventure will do much better Stateside than in the various territories it’s played over the last 18 months. Release-delayed from the start, the international co-production offers a particularly dumb kind of gung-ho Ugly [...]

  • 'All Is True' Review: A Late-Life

    Film Review: 'All Is True'

    Little is known about the events in “All Is True,” an ill-advised Kenneth Branagh indulgence that reimagines the months immediately following William Shakespeare’s retirement to Stratford-Upon-Avon with a wink — to the extent that even the title is an inside joke for the Bard’s fans, a reference to the name by which his play “Henry VIII” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad