‘Aquaman’ Holds No. 1 Spot Overseas, Nears $750 Million Globally

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Aquaman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

Aquaman” continues to leave competitors in its wake, ruling the global box office for the fourth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ DC superhero film — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa — amassed another $85.4 million in 78 international territories this weekend, taking its overseas tally to a massive $560 million. The tentpole also earned $51.5 million in North America for a global weekend haul of $136.9 million. That brings “Aquaman” to $748.8 million worldwide, with over $250 million of that bounty coming from China alone.

“Aquaman” has racked up a number of records, including the second-highest grossing film in the DC Universe (behind “The Dark Knight Rises”), and the biggest Justice League entry in a number of territories, such as China, India, and Indonesia.

The aquatic adventure launched in Australia this weekend with $11 million, as well as Colombia with $3.8 million. It also saw strong holdover in China ($11.4 million), Korea ($7.4 million), and Mexico ($3.2 million).

While Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” beat Paramount’s “Bumblebee” the last two weekends in North America, the yellow autobot bested the magical nanny in foreign markets. Directed by Travis Knight, “Bumblebee” generated $45.7 million from 55 overseas territories for an international total of $90 million. The “Transformers” origin story has crossed $150 million globally, including $67 million at the domestic box office.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in “Bumblebee,” which saw the best returns in Korea with $7.8 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $6.3 million, France with $4.1 million, and Brazil with $3 million. It releases in its next major market, China, on Jan. 4 before hitting Japan in March.

Meanwhile, “Mary Poppins Returns” pocketed $28.9 million in 37 abroad territories, along with $28 million in North America for a global weekend haul of $56.9 million. The musical sequel starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda has made $173 million to date.

Right behind “Poppins” is Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with $27.4 million from 60 international markets. The animated superhero flick just hit $100 million overseas and $200 million globally.

Rounding out the top five is Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which picked up another $18 million this weekend for an international tally of $513 million. That takes the Queen biopic past $700 million worldwide.

Among new releases, Columbia Pictures’ “Holmes and Watson” began its overseas rollout with $4 million from 8 markets. The PG-13 comedy with John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell had the best start in Australia ($1.8 million) and the U.K. ($1.7 million). It debuted in North America on Christmas Day and has since made $19 million.

