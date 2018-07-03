Apple Hires BBC Films Alum Joe Oppenheimer for International Content Role

BBC Films veteran Joe Oppenheimer is joining Apple’s international development team, reporting to its creative director for Europe, Jay Hunt.

It is the latest addition to the tech giant’s content team as it moves more deeply into original programming. Hunt is one of the best-known programming executives in the U.K. and joined Apple from Channel 4, where she was programming chief, last year. She is leading Apple’s charge in Europe.

Oppenheimer will be a London-based creative on Hunt’s team. In almost two decades at BBC Films, the U.K. pubcaster’s movies division, he oversaw more than 50 projects. His credits include “I, Daniel Blake,” “Testament of Youth,” and “Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.”

He landed an Emmy nomination in 2014 for “One Life,” the Daniel Craig-narrated BBC Films documentary. Oppenheimer was acting head of BBC Films after Christine Langan left for the independent sector to run Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions. Oppenheimer left BBC Films in late 2017.

Apple has a raft of projects in the works as its originals strategy takes shape. These include anthology series “Amazing Stories” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, comedy-drama “Little Voices” from J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, and futuristic drama “See” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

There are untitled projects from Damien Chazelle, Kristen Wiig, and M. Night Shyamalan in the works, and an English-language version of Canal Plus drama series “Calls,” which Apple will co-produce with the French pay-TV company. It also has content deals with Oprah Winfrey and “Sesame Street” creators Sesame Workshop.

