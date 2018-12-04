APA Names Jim Osborne Head of Talent

Jim Osborne has been named head of talent at APA.

APA executive Barry McPherson will continue to lead the agency’s New York talent department. Ryan Martin, who has served as APA’s co-head of talent since June 2018 and previously lead the department since 2006, will exit the agency when his contract expires at the end of the year.

“Jim Osborne’s devotion to the success of our clients and this company cannot be understated,” James Gosnell, president and CEO of APA, said in a statement. “His extraordinary work and dedication over the past seven years have played a pivotal role in the success of our talent department, and I’m very proud to have him lead our team into the future.”

His clients include Oscar winners Gary Oldman and Mary J. Blige, along with rapper-actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “MacGyver” star Lucas Till, rapper T.I., and “Fast and Furious” actor Tyrese Gibson.