Anya Taylor-Joy, Dean-Charles Chapman Cast in Irish Drama ‘Here Are the Young Men’

Anya Taylor-Joy and “Game of Thrones” star Dean-Charles Chapman will lead the cast of “Here Are the Young Men,” it was announced Friday. The coming-of-age drama, which is set to begin production in Ireland this month, has also cast “Peaky Blinders” star Finn Cole and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, who made his debut as the lead in John Carney’s “Sing Street,” in principal roles.

Based on the debut novel of Irish author Rob Doyle, which was published in 2014, “Here Are the Young Men” is written and directed by Eoin C. Macken. Set in the summer of 2003, it sees aimless teenager Matthew (Chapman) yearn after his childhood sweetheart, Jen (Taylor-Joy), an independent girl on her own trajectory. Matthew is soon pulled into a world of nihilistic, toxic masculinity by a charismatic friend (Cole), while another precocious friend (Walsh-Peelo) starts to succumb to paranoia.

Taylor-Joy’s breakout role in 2015’s “The Witch” propelled her into the ranks of in-demand young actors in Hollywood. She recently completed filming on M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” reprising her role from 2016 hit “Split,” and is currently in production on Josh Boone’s “X-Men” spin-off “The New Mutants.”

Related Anya Taylor-Joy on 'Thoroughbreds,' Anton Yelchin, Women in Movies and What's Next Film Review: 'Thoroughbreds'

Chapman is best known for his role as Tommen Baratheon in “Game of Thrones” and recently appeared in Andy Serkis’ directorial debut, “Breathe,” and Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller “The Commuter,” opposite Liam Neeson. He is currently shooting David Michod’s “The King,” which stars Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson.

Chapman’s fellow “Game of Thrones” star Conleth Hill has also joined the production, as has actress Lola Petticrew.

“Here Are the Young Men” is produced by Richard Bolger for Irish production company TYM Productions and Noah Haeussner for Union Entertainment Group, with support from Screen Ireland (formerly the Irish Film Board). Edwina Casey is co-producer. Paul W.S. Anderson, Andrew Davies Gans, Conor Barry and Michael Raimondi all serve as executive producers.

Taylor-Joy is repped by CAA, Troika and Felker Toczek. Chapman and Cole are both repped by Troika and WME. Walsh-Peelo is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.