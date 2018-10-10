Anthony Ramos to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anthony Ramos to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' Movie

Anthony Ramos, the “Hamilton” alum who recently appeared alongside Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born,” has found his next project.

Sources tell Variety that Ramos is in talks to re-team with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in the film adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical “In the Heights.”

In the Heights” is set in New York City’s Washington Heights and focuses on a bodega owner who is closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune. Quiara Alegría Hudes penning the script. “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu is on board to direct, while Miranda, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, and Scott Sanders will produce.

Warner Bros. won the bidding war this May for the movie version of “In the Heights,” which won the 2008 Tony Award for best musical. It had previously been set up at the Weinstein Company but was extricated last fall after the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal broke open.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics and portrayed the lead role of Usnavi in “In the Heights.” He then created and starred in the smash sensation “Hamilton,” which won 11 Tonys in 2015.

Ramos, who originated the roles John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in “Hamilton” on Broadway, is co-starring in police brutality drama “Monsters and Men.” He can be seen next in Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of Monsters.” He also has the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It,” which just finished shooting its second season.

“In the Heights” is set to release on June 26, 2020.

Ramos is repped CAA, Door 24, and attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.

