Anthony Mackie Joins Amy Adams, Julianne Moore in Joe Wright’s ‘Woman in the Window’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Mackie is in negotiations to join Amy Adams and Julianne Moore in Fox 2000’s adaptation of A.J. Finn’s bestseller “The Woman in the Window,” sources tell Variety.

Joe Wright is directing with Tracy Letts adapting the screenplay. Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry are also on board to star. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing “Woman in the Window.”

“Woman in the Window” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the best-selling adult fiction title of the year. With more than one million copies sold in the U.S., the novel has topped the bestseller charts in multiple countries and is currently in print in 38 languages.

Mackie is best known for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and as Falcon (aka Sam Wilson) in the Captain America films. He will wrap the Netflix remake of the French thriller “Point Blank” before shooting “Woman in the Window,” which is expected to being production this fall.

Mackie will also star opposite Gina Rodriguez in Sony’s reboot of “Miss Bala” and in another Fox 2000 movie, “The Hate U Give.” He’s producing and toplining the Johnnie Cochran pic “Signal Hill” as well.

He’s represented by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.