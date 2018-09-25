Ansel Elgort-Starrer ‘Jonathan’ Bought by Well Go for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ansel Elgort-Starrer 'Jonathan' Bought by Well Go for North America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Ansel Elgort as Jonathan
CREDIT: Tribeca Film Festival

Well Go USA has bought North American theatrical rights to Bill Oliver’s science-fiction drama “Jonathan,” starring Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse and Patricia Clarkson.

The deal was announced Tuesday, prior the Sept. 26 West Coast premiere of “Jonathan” at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Well Go plans to release the film in theaters and on demand Nov. 16.

“Jonathan” was produced by Randy Manis and Ricky Tollman and executive produced by Jim Reeve, Robert Halmi and Neal Dodson. The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher and Dylan Marchetti for Well Go USA with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Elgort plays two brothers living very separate lives inside the same body. Previously content to live life in shifts with one another, their delicate balance is ruined when they become emotionally involved with the same woman, portrayed by Waterhouse. The film premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

“It took a team of dedicated and talented people to make ‘Jonathan,'” said Oliver. “I am thrilled to expand our team to include those at Well Go. Well Go’s passion and support for the movie has been incredible, and I feel that we are in the best of hands with them to bring ‘Jonathan’ to audiences.”

Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA, said, “The powerful performances and heady drama mixed with a touch of high concept sci-fi make for a unique viewing experience and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences coast to coast on November 16th.”

Dennis Harvey gave “Jonathan” a positive review for Variety at Tribeca: “….taken on its own confidently crafted terms, ‘Jonathan’ is an intelligent, absorbing tale that provides an impressive showcase for ‘Baby Driver’ star Ansel Elgort.”

  • Ansel Elgort as Jonathan

    Ansel Elgort-Starrer 'Jonathan' Bought by Well Go for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

