Anonymous Content Adds Meredith Rothman to Management Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content has added Meredith Rothman to its management division, Variety has learned.

She joins the company from Mosaic, where she spent the last five years as a talent and literary manager. Rothman started her career working for casting director Francine Maisler and later worked as an assistant at Independent Talent Group in London. She also had a stint working for Ilene Feldman at the management company IFA for two years.

Rothman’s clients include a number of performers and filmmakers who are part of a new and emerging generation of Hollywood talent. It is a roster that boasts KiKi Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Na-Kel Smith (“mid90s”), Alexa Demie (“Euphoria”), Nicholas Galitzine (“Chambers”), Brady Jandreau (“The Rider”), Sky Ferreira (“Twin Peaks”), Sophie Hyde (“Animals”), Jimmie Fails (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Mikey Alfred (“Illegal Civ”), Tosin Morohunfola (“The Chi”), and Clara Mamet (“Two Bit Waltz”). She joins Anonymous’ team of 30 managers.

In addition to managing talent, Anonymous Content has produced several films and television shows. Its slate of past projects includes “True Detective,” “Maniac,” “Spotlight,” “Winter’s Bone,” “Mr. Robot,” “Boy Erased,” and “Outlaw King.” Upcoming projects include an adaptation of the comic book series “Princeless” and a Hulu miniseries inspired by Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22.”