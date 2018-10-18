Annie Lennox, ‘Westside’ Team Join Variety’s Music for Screens Summit

Annie Lennox has been added to Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit and will take part in a keynote conversation with composer Scott Salinas. The event will be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 30

Lennox, who rose to fame during the 1980s as singer and co-songwriter of Eurythmics, has released six studio albums and won three Grammys. Her latest album, “Nostalgia,” was released in 2014.

Other new additions to the event include a keynote conversation with the team behind Netflix’s “Westside,” and speakers include executive producer Kevin Bartel and executive music producer James Diener from the upcoming reality music series. Shirley Halperin, Variety’s executive editor of music will moderate.

Also, Tom Holkenborg a.k.a. Junkie XL (“Alita: Battle Angel”) has joined the Composer Roundtable presented by ASCAP. Variety contributor Jon Burlingame will moderate the conversation about how best to craft music for film and TV in the digital age.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were previously announced as keynote speakers at the summit. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and more.

Interviewed by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell, Reznor and Ross will discuss their work together as composers, producers and songwriters. The two collaborated on the score for David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” and have since composed the music for such projects as “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Gone Girl,” and “Patriots Day.”

The event will also feature producers like two-time Grammy nominated songwriter Linda Perry; Paula Wagner (“Mission: Impossible” franchise, “Pretty Woman” on Broadway); composers including Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite, “Captain Marvel”), Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld”), and Terence Blanchard (“BlacKkKlansman”); and executives such as Brian Nolan, senior vice president of Capitol Music’s Seventeenfifty division, and Mike Knobloch, president of Universal Pictures’ Film Music and Publishing division.

