46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

The 46th Annie Awards are open for entries now through Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. PT.

The Annie Awards, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, honor excellence in the field of animation across 10 production categories, 22 achievement categories, and up to five juried awards for lifetime achievement, philanthropy, technical advances, meritorious service, and special achievements.

ASIFA-Hollywood is changing things up a bit this year in order to open the Annies up to more independent productions. Any ASIFA-Hollywood member will be able to submit one short subject without any charge. Also, the Annies will partner with major animation festivals Annecy, Zagreb, Hiroshima, and Ottawa to provide free submissions for each festival’s grand prize winners.

Animated productions released in the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018, are eligible. Commercials, short subjects, special projects, and student films can qualify without having a U.S. release. For full rules and submission guidelines, visit the Annie Awards website.

ASIFA-Hollywood is also looking for nominating committee judges, with applications being accepted from Aug. 15 through Sept. 15. Those interested in becoming judges don’t have to be ASIFA-Hollywood members, but must have an established career in animation and exemplary professional credits in one of the Annie Awards categories. Anyone interested in becoming a judge must submit a new application, even those who have served as judges before.

The deadline to become an Annie Awards corporate sponsor, to join or renew an ASIFA-Hollywood membership, and to register to participate in voting for the 46th Annie Awards is midnight, Dec. 15.

Last year, Pixar’s “Coco” took the top film prize, Cartoon Saloon’s “The Breadwinner” won best feature – independent. and Cartoon Network’s “Rick and Morty” took top honors for general audience TV/broadcast production.

The Annie Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 2, 2019, at Royce Hall, located on the campus of UCLA.

