Anne Hathaway Circles ‘Sesame Street’ Movie

Anne Hathaway has been offered a starring role in Warner Bros.’ “Sesame Street” movie, sources tell Variety.

Sources close to the situation say Hathaway has not decided whether she will film the movie yet as the actress is also fielding an offer for Robert Zemeckis’ ‘The Witches.”

“Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is set to helm the live-action pic. The film will be a musical, according to sources, which Hathaway is no stranger to, after winning an Oscar for he role in “Les Miserables.”

Warner Bros. will co-finance with MGM.

Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar. Mike Rosolio penned the first draft, while Chris Galletta wrote the most recent version, which he’s polishing. Jesse Ehrman is shepherding the movie for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development of the project.

The educational series, which premiered in 1969, features a combination of live-action and puppetry, as well as animation. It is best known as the home of the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

After spending years on PBS, Sesame Workshop signed a five-season deal in 2015 with HBO, and the show continues to air in 2018. Levy has been working on the project since 2012 when 20th Century Fox held the rights and continued to develop after they shifted to WB.

Hathaway and WB are coming off their summer hit “Ocean’s 8,” a spinoff of the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies. She can next be seen in the thriller “Serenity” and the comedy “The Hustle,” and recently wrapped production on the Netflix drama “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

She is repped by CAA and Management 360. Collider first reported the news.