Anna Kendrick’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Stowaway’ Scores Overseas Sales

Anna Kendrick’s sci-fi thriller “Stowaway,” from XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance, has closed sales in multiple overseas territories.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has bought rights to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and most of Asia. Additional territories sold include the Middle East to Falcon Films; Benelux to Dutch Film Works (DFW); Russia to Volga; Pan Asian pay TV to Fox Networks Group Asia; and airline rights to Cinesky Pictures.

“Stowaway” takes place on a spaceship headed to Mars with the crew discovering an accidental stowaway shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship’s medical researcher — played by Kendrick — emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favor of a grim outcome.

Joe Penna will direct “Stowaway,” as well as co-write the script with Ryan Morrison. Morrison will also serve as executive producer. XYZ Films will produce alongside Rise Pictures and Augenschein Filmproduktion. XYZ and CAA Media Finance are arranging financing for the film and handling sales at the American Film Market.

Kendrick recently starred with Blake Lively in the dark comedy “A Simple Favor,” which has grossed $87 million worldwide this fall. She is represented by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Penna and Morrison are represented by CAA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.