Film News Roundup: Anna Pniowsky Starring in Comedy ‘Judy Small’

In today’s film news roundup, up-and-comer Anna Pniowsky books another role, Jonathan Demme’s archive is donated and “Rachel Hollis Presents: Made For More” generates strong grosses.

CASTING

Anna Pniowsky has been cast in a lead role in the independent comedy “Judy Small” opposite Rob Corddry, Alicia Silverstone, Haley Joel Osment, and Michaela Watkins.

She will play the daughter of Silverstone’s character, who persuades her husband to see a marriage counselor, the titular Judy Small, played by Watkins. The daughter is the first to distrust the manipulative Small.

William Teitler is producing and directing from a script based on the novel by Nancy Doyle. Gina Resnick is also producing.

Pniowsky will be seen next as the lead opposite Casey Affleck in “Light of My Life,” in which their characters are trapped in the woods after a deadly pandemic. Teddy Schwarzman is producing and financing through his Black Bear Pictures banner. Affleck is directing.

Pniowsky also recurs as “Heather” on Hulu’s half hour comedy “PEN15” from Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. She is represented by CESD, The Characters Talent Agency, Leonard Torgan of Cohn /Torgan Management and Mitchell Gossett of Industry Entertainment.

DEMME DONATION

The University of Michigan Library has been selected as the home for the archive of the late director, producer and screenwriter Jonathan Demme.

The donation from the Demme family was announced Aug. 3 at the Traverse City Film Festival ahead of a special screening of “Swimming to Cambodia,” a 1987 film directed by Demme.

The personal archive comprises approximately 35 linear feet of materials related to Demme’s 40-year-long career including “Silence of the Lambs,” “Philadelphia,” “Stop Making Sense,” “Something Wild” and “Beloved.” Included are photographs, scripts, correspondence, personal notes, unfinished documentary film footage, promotional items, costumes and props, which will become part of the Screen Arts Mavericks and Makers collection. Ira Deutchman, whose archive is part of the Mavericks collection, attended the Traverse City Film Festival to announce the donation. “Jonathan was such a warm, giving, talented person and I am so honored to have worked with him on a number of projects throughout my career,” Deutchman said. “He was one of those people who really gave all of himself to whatever he was doing — whether in a personal one-on-one conversation or as a director on set.” Demme died in April, 2017 at the age of 73, and is survived by his wife Joanne Howard and their three children. “It has been incredibly important to find a home for Jonathan’s life’s work that will not only keep it intact, but view it as a rich source of engagement and creativity,” Howard said. “I’m grateful to have found that shared vision at the University of Michigan.”

EMPOWERMENT DOCUMENTARY

Fathom Events reported $713,850 in 750 North American theaters on Thursday for the empowerment documentary “Rachel Hollis Presents: Made For More.”

Fathom, which is jointly operated by AMC, Cinemark and Regal, will present the film in Canada on Aug. 5 with an encore showing in the US on Aug 13.

Rachel Hollis is the spouse of Dave Hollis, who left as Disney’s top distribution executive after 17 years in March and is helping to market the movie about his wife’s journey to empower women.

“Rachel Hollis Presents: Made For More” drew nearly 50,000 attendees with the second highest per-screen-average-attendance for the day. In addition, as a result of the social media posts by Rachel Hollis, more than 10,000 tickets were sold on the day of the event.

“It has been exciting to work with Rachel and her team to bring this event to cinemas,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “They have been extremely successful in activating their followers through various social media channels and using our platform to reach fans across the nation while expanding their audience.”