Anna Brewster, Sharlto Copley and Michael Pitt Join Netflix’s ‘Last Days of American Crime’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Brewster, Sharlto Copley and Michael Pitt Join Netflix's 'Last Days of American Crime'

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, and Sharlto Copley have rounded out the cast of the Netflix pic “The Last Days of American Crime” starring Edgar Ramirez.

“Taken 2” director Olivier Megaton is helming with Karl Gajdusek adapting the script.

Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel “The Last Days of American Crime” by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, the story is set when, in a final response to fight terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Ramirez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with Kevin Cash (Pitt) and Shelby Dupree (Brewster) to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Jesse Berger at Radical Studios will produce along with Jason Michael Berman at Mandalay Pictures, as well as Barry Levine. Gajdusek, Kevin Turen, Remender, Matlock Stone, and Matt O’Toole will exec produce.

Brewster already has a strong relationship with Netflix, with her current series “Versailles” airing on the streaming service. Other past credits include “Star Wars: Force Awakens” and “Luther.” Pitt is coming off the Paramount movie “Ghost in the Shell” and the Kevin Costner thriller “Criminal.” Copley was most recently seen in the Nash Edgerton film “Gringo.”

Brewster is repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group, Pitt is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment, and Copley is repped by WME and Fourward.

