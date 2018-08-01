Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine Join ‘Welcome to Pine Grove!’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Christopher Lloyd have joined the cast of the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” starring Ellen Burstyn and James Caan.

Michael Lembeck is directing from a screenplay by Donald Martin. The Astute Films production is currently filming in Atlanta.

Burstyn portrays a widow who reluctantly moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community after accidentally setting her home on fire — and quickly realizes that it’s just like being back in high school where mean girls rule. Curtin plays the self-appointed ruler, Devine portrays a free spirit, and Ann-Margret’s character is looking for husband number six.

Martin wrote the screenplay based on a story by Harrison Powell, inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community. Astute Films’ Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein will produce. Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte are executive producing.

“We are thrilled this amazing cast will be telling this story which is an homage to people of all ages who still believe in love” said Telson. “Many people we have met while developing this project have their own Welcome to Pine Grove! stories, and our hope is to inspire many more.”

Ann-Margaret has won five Golden Globes and was nominated for Oscars for “Tommy” and “Carnal Knowledge.”  Curtin is an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” Devine won an Emmy for the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy.” Lloyd won two Emmys for “Taxi.”

Astute Films’ next release is “The Best of Enemies,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. STX Entertainment is releasing.

Ann-Margret is represented by ICM Partners and AM Productions & Management. Curtin is represented by ICM Partners.  Lloyd is represented by The Gersh Agency and Andrew Freeman, Personal Management. Devine is represented by Innovative Artists and Essential Talent Management.

 

