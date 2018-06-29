Dystopian Comic ‘Animosity’ to Get Movie at Legendary

Legendary Entertainment is developing a film based on Marguerite Bennett’s dystopian comic series “Animosity.”

The story is set in a world plunged into chaos as newly intelligent animals gain the power of speech and fight humanity and one other. In the midst of the turmoil is Jesse, an 11-year-old girl, and her dog, Sandor, who is devoted to her and acts as her protection. A year later, Jesse and Sandor begin a cross-country journey to find Jesse’s half-brother, Adam, who lives in San Francisco.

AfterShock Comics published “Animosity #1” in 2016, followed by three volumes of “Animosity: The Rise” and “Animosity: Evolution” in 2017.

Legendary has acquired the worldwide rights to the film. AfterShock Media president Lee Kramer and CEO Jon Kramer are producing the movie. Legendary’s Jon Silk will oversee the project.

Bennett previously worked at DC Comics, writing series about Batman, Superman, and Batgirl, and for Marvel, with series on Nightcrawler, Wolverine, and X-Men.

The news comes a day after Legendary announced it had closed a $1 billion revolving credit facility led by J.P. Morgan. The company, which was acquired by Dalian Wanda in 2016, said the new facility replaced a prior $585 million credit facility with more favorable terms.

Joshua Grode was named late last year as the new CEO of Legendary Entertainment, nearly a year after the departure of founder Thomas Tull.

