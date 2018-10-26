You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Animation Guild Ratifies Three-Year Successor Deal

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
iatse local 839 animation guild
CREDIT: Courtesy of iatse local 839

Animation Guild members have ratified a three-year successor deal to their film and TV contract by a vote of 868-213, for an approval rate of more than 80%.

Of the guild’s 3,695 eligible members, 1,081 cast ballots. Terms of the contract, which are retroactive to July 29, 2018, are equivalent to those in the new deal covering 13 West Coast studio locals for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents more than 40,000 below-the-line employees, including 3% pay raises each year of the pact.

The Animation Guild, which operates as Local 839 of IATSE, said the new deal “preserves health and pension benefits.” The Animation Guild represents animation artists, writers, and technicians, and has contracts with Disney, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Sony, and Warner Bros. Employers are represented through the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which serves as their negotiating arm.

“We believe this agreement makes substantial gains in key areas identified by the surveys, membership meetings, and craft meetings that were held during negotiation preparations,” Local 839 business rep Jason MacLeod said in a statement. “We think this is a strong agreement and look forward to working with all members to continue to address cultural and economic issues that are not addressed by the language of this deal. This contract is a foundation, but there is much more work to do.”

Related

“As a labor union, our strength comes from our members’ willingness to engage and act,” MacLeod told his members. “Leading up to and during negotiations, we saw a significant increase in participation and member willingness to visibly support their union. While that had a strong effect, we want to encourage even greater involvement so together we may strive for even greater gains in the future. We want to thank the negotiating committee and all who participated in meetings, surveys, and committee groups to research and formulate proposals. Member participation is integral to the health of the union — your participation made a difference this time. We hope to work together with all members to continue to build strength for the future.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • iatse local 839 animation guild

    Animation Guild Ratifies Three-Year Successor Deal

    Animation Guild members have ratified a three-year successor deal to their film and TV contract by a vote of 868-213, for an approval rate of more than 80%. Of the guild’s 3,695 eligible members, 1,081 cast ballots. Terms of the contract, which are retroactive to July 29, 2018, are equivalent to those in the new […]

  • Outfest Legacy Awards Honorees 2018

    Outfest Trailblazers on Creating a Legacy of LGBT Films and Television

    Animation Guild members have ratified a three-year successor deal to their film and TV contract by a vote of 868-213, for an approval rate of more than 80%. Of the guild’s 3,695 eligible members, 1,081 cast ballots. Terms of the contract, which are retroactive to July 29, 2018, are equivalent to those in the new […]

  • Chris Rock Kevin Hart

    Chris Rock to Direct Kevin Hart in Comedy Movie 'Co-Parenting'

    Animation Guild members have ratified a three-year successor deal to their film and TV contract by a vote of 868-213, for an approval rate of more than 80%. Of the guild’s 3,695 eligible members, 1,081 cast ballots. Terms of the contract, which are retroactive to July 29, 2018, are equivalent to those in the new […]

  • Different from the Other

    Outfest Awards Celebrate the Legacy of Gay Film

    Animation Guild members have ratified a three-year successor deal to their film and TV contract by a vote of 868-213, for an approval rate of more than 80%. Of the guild’s 3,695 eligible members, 1,081 cast ballots. Terms of the contract, which are retroactive to July 29, 2018, are equivalent to those in the new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad