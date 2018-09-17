Angelina Jolie to Star in Thriller ‘The Kept’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angelina Jolie The Kept
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights.

Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation.

Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. Midwife Elspeth Howell returns home to the carnage: her husband and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Caleb, who is 12 years old, must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible.

The novel was originally published in 2014 by HarperCollins Publishers.

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will also produce. Imperative Entertainment’s head of film, Jillian Apfelbaum, will oversee development and production.

Jolie recently wrapped the sequel to “Maleficent” and is now currently filming “Come Away” opposite David Oyelowo. She also voiced one of the characters in Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan.” She is repped by UTA.

Birch most recently penned the pic “Lady MacBeth.” She is represented by UTA and United Agents in the U.K.

Imperative Entertainment is currently in production on “The Mule,” which is co-produced and directed by Clint Eastwood and stars Bradley Cooper and Eastwood.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie to Star in Thriller 'The Kept'

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • Michael Ealy, Mike Colter Join Hilary

    Michael Ealy, Mike Colter Join Hilary Swank's 'Fatale' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo

    Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo Movement Is to 'Divide Men and Women'

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins, Emily

    'Mary Poppins Returns': Watch Emily Blunt in the Magical New Trailer

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • Germany Sends Strong Lineup to Global

    Germany Sends Strong Lineup to Global Fests

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • German Promotional Agency Faces Market Challenges

    German Films Faces Market Challenges Under New Leadership

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

  • Rose McGowan Asia Argento

    Asia Argento Threatens Rose McGowan With Legal Action

    Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad