Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo in Talks to Star in Fantasy-Drama ‘Come Away’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are in negotiations to star in the live-action fantasy-drama “Come Away.”

Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is directing from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, James Spring, and Andrea Keir. Michelle Manning will be an executive producer.

Producers plan to shoot “Come Away” initially in the U.K. and then in Los Angeles in the fall. Jolie is currently shooting “Maleficent 2” for Disney. Oyelowo will be seen next in the horror film “Only You” and in the sci-fi drama “Chaos Walking.”

Jolie and Oyelowo will play the parents of the brother and sister who became the protagonists of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan.” When their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they seek to save their parents from despairing over the losses — and are then forced to choose between home and imagination.

Chapman directed 1998’s “Prince of Egypt” and won the 2012 Academy Award for best animated feature with Mark Andrews for directing “Brave.”

“Come Away” is co-represented by UTA and Endeavor Content. Jolie is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer; Oyelowo is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate, and CAA; Chapman is repped by WME; and Goodhill is repped by Jamie Coghill at Surpin & Mayersohn. The news was first reported by Deadline.

