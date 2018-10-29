You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andy Muschietti to Direct ‘Attack on Titan’ for Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

After the record-breaking box office run of “It,” director Andy Muschietti has found his next project.

Muschietti will direct a feature film adaptation of “Attack on Titans” for Warner Bros. The studio finalized a deal with Japan-based publishing company Kodansha on Monday.

Attack on Titan,” written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, has become one of the best-selling manga series with over 76 million copies in print since debuting in 2009. It is set in a world in which humanity lives in cities surrounded by enormous walls protecting themselves from gigantic humanoids that are referred to as titans.

David Heyman (“Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts”) is producing the film with Masi Oka (“Mega Man”) and Andy’s sister Barbara Muschietti (“It” and “Mama”).

This isn’t the first time “Attack on Titan” is getting the big screen treatment. Shinji Higuchi directed a Japanese version in 2015. It was released in two parts and earned $46 million. In 2013, Wit Studios debuted an anime television series.

Muschietti’s adaptation of “It” — based on the Stephen King novel — became one of the biggest horror film of all time with $700 million worldwide. He is currently in production on the sequel “It: Chapter 2.” Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa are starring as the adult members of the Losers Club in the follow-up, set to open on Sept. 6, 2019.

