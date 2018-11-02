‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti to Adapt ‘Time Machine’ With Leonardo DiCaprio Producing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andy Muschietti'It' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures.

Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will produce with DiCaprio and Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson.

Wells published the original “Time Machine” in 1895 with the unnamed Time Traveller using a machine to stop in A.D. 802,701, where he finds that society has devolved into an elite of Eloi and the downtrodden Morlocks, then travels 30 million years ahead to find the Earth dying before returning to Victorian times.

Arnold Leibovit is executive producing. He was an exec producer of the 2002 movie version that starred Guy Pearce. The first film version was directed by George Pal in 1960.

Variety reported on Oct. 29 that Muschietti would direct a feature film adaptation of “Attack on Titan” for Warner Bros. “Attack on Titan,” written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, is set in a world in which humanity lives in cities surrounded by enormous walls protecting themselves from gigantic humanoids that are referred to as titans. David Heyman (“Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts”) is producing the film with Masi Oka (“Mega Man”) and Barbara Muschietti.

Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of “It” — based on the Stephen King novel — became the biggest horror film of all time with $700 million worldwide. He is currently in production on the sequel, “It: Chapter 2.” Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa are starring as the adult members of the Losers Club in the follow-up, set to open on Sept. 6, 2019.

The news about “The Time Machine” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Geneva Plugs Into Festival Circuit With

    Geneva Puts Itself on the Map With Digital Initiative

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • Yellowing Umbrella Movement

    China's Documentary Film Production Is on the Increase

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • Rami Malek Playback Podcast

    Listen: Rami Malek Says On-Set 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Tensions Raised His Game

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • The Fan Bingbing Affair

    Tax Evasion Scandals Stall Film Production in China

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • Tangren Cultural Film Turns 20

    Asian Distributor Tangren Cultural Film Turns 20

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • Geneva Intl. Film Festival Moves With

    Geneva Film Festival Moves With the Times

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

  • Gladiator

    Ridley Scott and Paramount Moving Forward on 'Gladiator' Sequel

    “It” director Andy Muschietti is attached to develop a movie version of H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way producing along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Andy Muschietti and his producer sister, Barbara Muschietti, have written a treatment for the film and Andy Muschietti will direct the project. Barbara Muschietti will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad