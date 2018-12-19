×
Film News Roundup: Andy Garcia's Spy Thriller 'Against the Clock' Bought by Gravitas

Dave McNary

Against the Clock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

In today’s film news roundup, Andy Garcia’s spy thriller is sold, “Battlestar Galactica” gets a screenwriter, and Brooklyn Decker gets an award.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to spy thriller “Against the Clock,” starring Andy Garcia, Dianna Agron (“Glee”), and Justin Bartha, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, formerly titled “Headlock,” is written and directed by Mark Polish and produced by Benaroya Pictures. “Against the Clock” will be available in theaters and on demand Jan. 11, 2019.

Polish plays a CIA agent who is seriously injured during a mission, and Agron portrays his wife, a former CIA operative who becomes determined to find out what happened — a truth the CIA director, played by Garcia, wants concealed at all costs.

“Mark has fused a mind-bending premise with stylish visuals and a strong female protagonist, delivering an experience that is both ahead of its time and of the moment,” said Tony Piantedosi, director of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Pip Ngo of XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Garcia, Agron, and Bartha are represented by CAA. Garcia is also represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners; and Bartha by MGMT.

PROJECT ADVANCES

Jay Basu has been hired to rewrite the screenplay for “Battlestar Galactica,” Universal Pictures’ reimagining of the 1978 television series created by Glen Larson.

An earlier draft of the script was written by Lisa Joy. Basu’s credits include “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” and he’s also developing a sequel to “Labyrinth” for Fede Alvarez to direct at Tristar, with the Jim Henson Company producing.

Francis Lawrence (“Red Sparrow,” “The Hunger Games” series) will direct “Battlestar Galactica.” Dylan Clark will produce for his Dylan Clark Productions alongside Michael De Luca through his Michael De Luca Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce. The news was first reported by the Wrap.

HONOR

The Austin Film Society will honor actress and entrepreneur Brooklyn Decker with the Rising Star Award at the 2019 Texas Film Awards on March 7.

Decker started her acting career with a supporting role in the Adam Sandler comedy “Just Go With It,” and has credits on “Battleship,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Support the Girls,” and “Grace & Frankie.” Since moving to Austin with her husband, Andy Roddick, in 2009, Decker has co-founded the fashion platform Finery and done charity work for the Special Olympics, Sierra Club, and the Andy Roddick Foundation.

“Brooklyn Decker is shaping a career that equals our city in its uniqueness and ambition,” said Rebecca Campbell, CEO of the Austin Film Society.

