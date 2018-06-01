Andy Fickman Boards Comedy ‘Tension Ring’ for Robbins Lane Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Fickman will direct the romantic comedy “Tension Ring,” the debut feature of the newly formed Robbins Lane Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Tension Ring” marks the launch of Robbins Lane Entertainment, from Seth B. Fass and Scott Prisand. The shingle is named after the pair’s elementary school in Syosset, Long Island.

Fickman will direct from a script he wrote with Marnie Alexenburg and Kristen Gura Fickman. Inspired by a true love story, “Tension Ring” follows a New York stock broker who enlists the help of his girlfriend’s eccentric father to pull off the engagement of a lifetime — but quickly realizes the alliance could ruin everything.

The project is set to film in New York in early 2019. Fass and Prisand will produce with Fickman’s Oops Doughnuts, with Betsy Sullenger also producing. The film will be executive produced by Robert Leary of Vineyard Point Productions.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Robbins Lane Entertainment and excited to have Andy Fickman helm our debut feature film,” Fass and Prisand said. “His work on television and the big screen offers the perfect sensibility for this film.”

Fass is the owner of East Coast Capital Corp, which oversees over $400 million in mortgages annually. A banker by trade, he made his Hollywood producer debut with “F the Prom” before partnering with Prisand to form Robbins Lane.

Prisand’s Broadway credits include “Rock of Ages,” “Legally Blonde,” “Bombay Dreams,” “BKLYN The Musical,” “Inappropriate” and “Heathers: The Musical.” Feature credits include “Rock of Ages,” “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” “Hesher,” and “Sympathy for Delicious,” along with three feature films in the digital media space: “Tell Me How I Die,” “F the Prom,” and “You Can’t Take it Back.”

Fickman has directed and executive produced CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait” and Netflix’s stand up special “Never Don’t Give Up,” both starring Kevin James. He also helmed James in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” in addition to Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie,” Disney’s “Austin & Ally,” CBS’s “The Odd Couple,” Freeform’s “Recovery Road” and Showtime’s “Reefer Madness.”

Fickman’s directorial credits include “Parental Guidance,” “She’s The Man,” “You Again,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” “The Game Plan” and “Who’s Your Daddy?” As a producer, his credits include the films “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Anaconda” and “Jewtopia.” Alongside Sullenger, through his Oops Doughnuts banner, and Justin Lin’s YomYomF, Fickman also developed the series “Internet Icon” with Kristen Gura Fickman.

Fickman is represented by WME. Kristen Gura Fickman is repped by Andy Cohen at Grade A Entertainment.