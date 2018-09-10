Ana de Armas to Star in Kevin Pollak’s ‘Waiting for Helen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Blade Runner 2049” actress Ana de Armas has been cast to star in Kevin Pollak’s contemporary noir thriller “Waiting for Helen.”

The logline for “Waiting for Helen” is being kept under wraps. The film is the third directing gig for Pollak following “Misery Loves Company” and “The Late Bloomer.”

“I needed that extraordinary combination of stunning beauty and breath-taking depth of character,” he said of de Armas. “Ana was my first choice for Helen, and I feel profoundly lucky to direct her in this role.”

The film will be produced by Julie Yorn (“Hell or High Water”), former talent manager/ World Series of Poker champion Jamie Gold, Pollak, and Geneva Wasserman and Tim Marlowe of Project Z Entertainment.

Cuban-born de Armas can next be seen in the action-thriller “Three Seconds” alongside Clive Owen, Rosamund Pike and Joel Kinnaman. She recently wrapped Danny Boyle’s untitled comedy. She made her acting debut in the 2006 Spanish film “Una Rosa de Francia” and was the female lead opposite Ryan Gosling in “Blade Runner 2049.” She also appeared in Todd Phillips’ “War Dogs.”

De Armas is represented by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Grubman Shire & Meiselas. Pollack is repped by Gersh and attorney Peter Nelson.