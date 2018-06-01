‘Pet Sematary’: ‘Alien: Covenant’s’ Amy Seimetz to Co-Star With Jason Clarke in Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Seimetz is in talks to join Jason Clarke in Paramount’s reboot of the Stephen King classic “Pet Sematary,” sources tell Variety.

John Lithgow is on board to play the role made famous by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 original.

“Starry Eyes” co-directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer will helm the film.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake of the 1989 horror classic, which was directed by Mary Lambert and written by King, along with Steven Schneider. Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich wrote the script, and Alexandra Loewy is executive producing for Paramount.

The original “Pet Sematary” was based on the King novel, which follows the travails of a family who moves into a new home next to a cemetery endowed with powers that allow the creatures buried in it to come back from the dead.

The original brought in $57 million on an $11 million budget, which led to a less commercially successful 1992 sequel starring Edward Furlong and Anthony Edwards.

Following the success of “It,” studios have been ramping up development on all properties based on King’s work, and Paramount saw this as a perfect opportunity to push this film on the fast track. The movie is currently set to bow on Aug. 19, 2019.

While still staying busy on the acting front with films like “Covenant” and “Lean on Pete,” Seimetz has spent a lot her time honing her skills behind the camera. She is the co-creator of Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” where she has written and directed several episodes. She also recently helmed a couple of episodes for “Atlanta: Robbin’ Season.”

She is repped by WME and One Entertainment.