Amy Schumer Signs With WME

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Comedy star Amy Schumer has left United Talent Agency and signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Schumer defects UTA’s stacked comedy department with her sister and collaborator Kim Caramele and writer-producer Kevin Kane. Both have appeared on Schumer’s Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Schumer has consolidated her business at Ari Emanuel’s shop under Mike Berkowitz, a comedy agent specializing in touring who joined WME last year from APA. Berkowritz has built a lucrative live events business and is an increasingly rare example of a specialty agent whose roster is repped elsewhere in categories like film, TV and endorsements.

Up next, Schumer is set to appear in Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me,” alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She will also star in and produce Universal’s “Who Invited Her?” with Reese Witherspoon producing via her Pacific Standard banner.

More to come …

