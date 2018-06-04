‘American Sniper’ Actor Cory Hardrict Joins Scott Eastwood in ‘The Outpost’

Cory HardrictCrackle Original Series THE OATH World Premiere at Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, CA, USA - 7 March 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

American Sniper” and “Edge of Tomorrow” actor Cory Hardrict is set to join Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom in the World War II pic “The Outpost.”

Caleb Landry Jones is also set to star with Rod Lurie directing.

The film is based on Jake Tapper’s book and will chronicle the true story of the 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of some 400 enemy insurgents in northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Originally built to engage the locals in community development projects, Combat Outpost Keating — located at the bottom of three steep mountains just 14 miles from the Pakistani border — faced a constant threat of being attacked by the Taliban, putting the U.S. soldiers stationed there at significant risk. When the brass finally chose to close the base, the Taliban enemy found out and decided to make a statement.

The Outpost” is scheduled to begin production in August and is poised to beat to the gate a rival project at Sony titled “Red Platoon” that chronicles the same siege.

Hardrict can be seen next in “City of Lies” opposite Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. He also appears on Season 2 of the Crackle show “The Oath.” He is repped by APA and attorney Karl Austen.

