You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

American Film Market Draws 70 New Buyers From 28 Countries

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AFM American Film Market Placeholder
CREDIT: Variety

The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers.

The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

A sampling of the new buying companies for this year includes Blue Finch Film Releasing; Dreamax Media; Eagle Communication Co., Ltd.; Dynit; Elevation Pictures; High Octane Pictures; Indie Rights; Mango Films Vietnam; Sun Film Group; Tangren Cultural Film Group; Times Film Group, LLC; Vudu; Weltkino Filmverleih GmbH; and Youplanet Pictures.

Jonathan Wolf, AFM managing director, said, “Every year new distribution companies and platforms are launched, connecting independent films with audiences throughout the world. We look forward to welcoming all to their first AFM.”

Organizers of the American Film Market are limiting access at the headquarters Loews Hotel to the official AFM participants, Variety reported on Oct. 8. In the past, attendees coming into the hotel lobby in Santa Monica, Calif., have been forced to deal with a wide variety of unsolicited pitches from unofficial sources.

AFM is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from more than 80 countries during the eight days of the market, which will include 64 world premieres and more than 300 films shown at the AMC, Broadway, Laemmle, and Arclight commercial theaters. Base price for a credential is $395.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • Halloween

    All 11 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Draws 70 New Buyers From 28 Countries

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • 'They Shall Not Grow Old' Review:

    London Film Review: Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • Michael Caine's 'King of Thieves' Bought

    Michael Caine's 'King of Thieves' Bought by Saban Films for U.S.

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • Rita Hayworth

    Rita Hayworth Left a Long Legacy: An Appreciation on Her 100th Birthday

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • Arnold Kopelson Dead Seven Film

    Remembering the 'Enterprise, Enthusiasm and Zeal' of Arnold Kopelson

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

  • GREAT TRAIN ROBBER RONNIE BIGGS IN

    Biggs to Hit Small Screen in TeleImage’s ‘Odd Man Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers. The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad