American Film Market Draws 70 New Buyers From 28 Countries

The American Film Market has announced that more than 70 companies from 28 countries will be attending AFM for the first time as buyers.

The new companies include nine from China; four from both Italy and South Korea; three from countries that include Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two apiece from Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

A sampling of the new buying companies for this year includes Blue Finch Film Releasing; Dreamax Media; Eagle Communication Co., Ltd.; Dynit; Elevation Pictures; High Octane Pictures; Indie Rights; Mango Films Vietnam; Sun Film Group; Tangren Cultural Film Group; Times Film Group, LLC; Vudu; Weltkino Filmverleih GmbH; and Youplanet Pictures.

Jonathan Wolf, AFM managing director, said, “Every year new distribution companies and platforms are launched, connecting independent films with audiences throughout the world. We look forward to welcoming all to their first AFM.”

Organizers of the American Film Market are limiting access at the headquarters Loews Hotel to the official AFM participants, Variety reported on Oct. 8. In the past, attendees coming into the hotel lobby in Santa Monica, Calif., have been forced to deal with a wide variety of unsolicited pitches from unofficial sources.

AFM is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from more than 80 countries during the eight days of the market, which will include 64 world premieres and more than 300 films shown at the AMC, Broadway, Laemmle, and Arclight commercial theaters. Base price for a credential is $395.