AMC Theatres Says Its Subscription Plan That Kicks Off Tuesday Is ‘Sustainable’

AMC Theatres is aiming a shot across the bow at MoviePass, saying its new monthly movie subscription plan, which goes into effect Tuesday, is “simple and sustainable.” The world’s largest exhibitor claims an “overwhelmingly positive response” to the $19.95 per month plan.

The new plan, AMC Stubs A-List, allows members to see three movies per week at all AMC locations in the United States, and in all formats — including Imax, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD. The offering is being run through its loyalty program AMC Stubs and includes the “Bring a Friend” feature that enables AMC A-List members to get their tickets, plus purchase tickets for their family/friends at regular ticket price.

MoviePass has more than 3 million subscribers and allows customers the chance to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of $9.99. But Wall Street has been losing faith in whether MoviePass can survive by selling data about its customers.

Also getting into the monthly pass business is Alamo Drafthouse, which will try out a subscription model at its Yonkers, N.Y. location.

“The overwhelmingly positive response we heard since announcing AMC Stubs A-List last week only reinforces our belief that our guests are very excited about this new AMC program, as it offers all of the benefits that make moviegoing great at AMC Theatres,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres.

AMC Theatres has been owned by China’s Dalian Wanda since 2013.