AMC Theatres Extends Partnership With RealD Through 2024

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024.

AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement was jointly made Thursday by Adam Aron, AMC’s chief executive officer and president, and RealD’s CEO Michael V. Lewis.

AMC is the nation’s largest RealD customer with over 3,300 system installs in North America. On a global basis, AMC and its subsidiaries have more than 4,900 RealD units installed. RealD has more than 30,000 RealD projection systems installed in theaters worldwide.

RealD announced on June 24 that 53% of the worldwide business of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was attributed to 3D sales with $105 million of the $711 million in grosses from RealD equipped screens.

“Millions of movie fans enjoy the thrills and entertainment provided by RealD 3D, which has become an iconic part of the movie-going experience,” said Aron. “Michael Lewis and his team are leaders in providing incredible movie experiences to millions of movie fans, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

Related

Lewis praised AMC for its Stubs A-List promotion, which it launched this week as a counter to MoviePass’ aggressive discounting. The program gives guests the chance to see up to three movies per week for the monthly fee of $19.95

“The extension of our strategic partnership with AMC allows RealD to continue providing the best and brightest 3D cinema experience to AMC customers around the globe,” said Lewis. “Under Adam Aron, AMC is leading the charge in exhibitor innovation and  developing new programs like AMC Stubs A-List, which we believe will expand market share for future RealD 3D titles. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the entire AMC family and believe the best of our partnership is yet to come.”

AMC has more than 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens worldwide. The chain has been owned by Dalian Wanda Group since 2013.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • 'The Devil Outside' Review: Andrew Hulme's

    Film Review: 'The Devil Outside'

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

  • AMC Theatres Extends Partnership With RealD

    AMC Theatres Extends Partnership With RealD Through 2024

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

  • Benecio del Toro Playback Podcast

    Listen: Benicio Del Toro Was Initially Skeptical of Doing a 'Sicario' Sequel

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

  • Bruce WillisModa Operandi celebrates Johanna Ortiz,

    Makers of Chinese War Movie With Bruce Willis Deny Financial Wrongdoing

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

  • Brahim Chiqua, Adele Exarchopoulos, bdellatif Kechiche,

    Wild Bunch Looks for Financial Rescue From German Shareholder (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

  • 'The Climb' Backed by Topic Studios

    Topic Studios Backs Sundance Comedy-Drama 'The Climb'

    AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024. AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad