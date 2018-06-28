AMC Theatres Extends Partnership With RealD Through 2024

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD for North America through 2024.

AMC also has committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new facilities and in upgrades and renovations at existing AMC locations in North America during the term of the extension. The announcement was jointly made Thursday by Adam Aron, AMC’s chief executive officer and president, and RealD’s CEO Michael V. Lewis.

AMC is the nation’s largest RealD customer with over 3,300 system installs in North America. On a global basis, AMC and its subsidiaries have more than 4,900 RealD units installed. RealD has more than 30,000 RealD projection systems installed in theaters worldwide.

RealD announced on June 24 that 53% of the worldwide business of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was attributed to 3D sales with $105 million of the $711 million in grosses from RealD equipped screens.

“Millions of movie fans enjoy the thrills and entertainment provided by RealD 3D, which has become an iconic part of the movie-going experience,” said Aron. “Michael Lewis and his team are leaders in providing incredible movie experiences to millions of movie fans, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

Lewis praised AMC for its Stubs A-List promotion, which it launched this week as a counter to MoviePass’ aggressive discounting. The program gives guests the chance to see up to three movies per week for the monthly fee of $19.95

“The extension of our strategic partnership with AMC allows RealD to continue providing the best and brightest 3D cinema experience to AMC customers around the globe,” said Lewis. “Under Adam Aron, AMC is leading the charge in exhibitor innovation and developing new programs like AMC Stubs A-List, which we believe will expand market share for future RealD 3D titles. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the entire AMC family and believe the best of our partnership is yet to come.”

AMC has more than 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens worldwide. The chain has been owned by Dalian Wanda Group since 2013.