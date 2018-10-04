You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Subscription Moviegoing Service Tops 400,000 Subscribers

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC theater
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast.

The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month.

AMC, the biggest cinema chain in the U.S., launched the Stubs A-List program 14 weeks ago, letting users see three movies a week for a monthly fee of $19.95. The new subscriber total is “an enormous milestone,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement Thursday.

“While we do not plan to issue A-List enrollment statistics on a weekly basis, our hitting more than 400,000 enrolled members only three months and a week after launching the program is an enormous milestone,” Aron said. “Those who have been following our progress with A-List are aware that we had originally expected 500,000 enrollments at the one-year mark and 1,000,000 enrollments at the two-year mark. Above our wildest hopes, in just 14 weeks, we have achieved 80% of our one-year goal and 40% of our two-year goal. This all bodes well for the future of increased moviegoing in America.”

AMC had expected to have 500,000 signups by the end of next June and 1 million by June of 2020. A-List is a premium tier of the AMC’s Stubs loyalty program and gives customers the ability to see movies in premium formats such as Imax, Dolby Cinema, and RealD. MoviePass can only be used for 2D films.

MoviePass’ offer of a movie a day for $9.95 a month became enormously popular earlier this year and attracted  more than 3 million subscribers. But the service lost money for parent Helios & Matheson Analytics, which led to the dramatic curtailing of options for customers — coming off a loss of nearly $127 million for the second quarter. 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • AMC theater

    AMC Subscription Moviegoing Service Tops 400,000 Subscribers

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • 'Mega Man' Being Adapted By Capcom

    Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn 'Mega Man' Into Live-Action Film

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • Naziha Arebi Fields Libyan Women Soccer

    Naziha Arebi Fields Libyan Women Soccer Documentary

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • Damien Chazelle Playback Podcast

    Listen: Damien Chazelle on 'First Man' and 'Surreal' Oscars EnvelopeGate

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • Mark Livolsi Dead: Film Editor Was

    Mark Livolsi, Film Editor of 'Devil Wears Prada' and 'Almost Famous,' Dies at 56

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • adam-pincus-first-look-media

    Executive Adam Pincus Out at First Look Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

  • Jennifer Arceneaux Ashley Levinson

    Bron Media Launching Investment Division, Partners With Animal Kingdom

    AMC Cinemas has signed up more than 400,000 to its three-month-old subscription service, Stubs A-List — far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. AMC, the biggest cinema […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad