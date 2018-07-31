AMC Subscription Moviegoing Service Attracts 175,000 Subscribers in First Five Weeks

AMC has signed up more than 175,000 to its new subscription service, Stubs A-List, the exhibitor said on Tuesday. The theater chain announced the plan five weeks ago, and says the response has been far more enthusiastic than it anticipated.

AMC had expected to have 500,000 signups by the end of June 2019, and 1 million by June 2020. This puts the company on track to exceed those goals.

The news comes as MoviePass, the company that has helped popularize a Netflix-like model for moviegoing, appears to be underwater financially. There is speculation that it is running out of cash.

A-List is a new premium tier of the AMC’s Stubs loyalty program. Last month, the theater chain began offering guests the chance to see up to three movies per week for the monthly fee of $19.95.

Although MoviePass is a cheaper option, giving customers the chance to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of $9.99, AMC’s program offers some features that MoviePass does not. Stubs A-list gives customers the ability to see movies in premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD. MoviePass can only be used for 2D films.

“We are nothing less than ecstatic about the early consumer response to AMC Stubs A-List, which encourages moviegoers to come to the theatre more often, bringing their family and friends with them,” said Adam Aron, the company’s CEO.

AMC said with enrollments to A-List, Stubs membership is up to 15.8 million U.S. households. However, not all of those members are paying customers.

For context, after slashing its pricing in August 2017 from as much as $50 a month to less than $10, MoviePass saw its subscriber rolls swell. By September, it had 400,000 subscribers and had more than one million by December. The company says it has more than 3 million members.

